Industry 4.0 Market Top Key Players , Future opportunities , Trend , Insights Research And Outlook 2021 To 2027
Industry 4.0 Market Size – USD 71.63 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 16.3%
VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industry 4.0 market is projected to reach a market size of USD 240.55 Billion by 2027 at a rapid and steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to most recent analysis by Emergen Research. Projected steady growth of the global industry 4.0 market can be attributed to growing emphasis on production efficiency and reducing operation cost.
Industry 4.0 enables increased operational efficiency and self-managing production methods, thus enabling humans, equipment, machines, and logistics and supply chain management systems to be interconnected and collaborate. Information and communication technology, which is an integral part of industry 4.0, uses multiple network components and communication protocols for centralized machine supervision and semi-automated/automated decision making, resulting in decreased downtime. Also, industry 4.0 allows for automatic process tracking and tracing and faster batch changeovers leading to improved productivity.
Covid -19 impact analysis:
The latest report is updated with the impact analysis of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The rapidly changing dynamics of the market and current and future growth potential of the market are covered in the report. The report offers crucial information about the initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall Industry 4.0 Market . The coronavirus outbreak has beleaguered the Industry 4.0 Market business landscape and posed severe threats to the developmental scope of various manufacturers and buyers involved in this sector.
Key Companies in the Industry 4.0 Market include:
General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., ABB, KUKA, Stratasys Ltd., IBM Corporation, FANUC, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and Siemens AG.
In September 2019, the Factory Automation EMEA division of Mitsubishi Electric entered into a partnership with software developer ‘CONTACT’, to provide customized smart manufacturing solutions using digital twin technology.
The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) uses smart sensors and actuators for improvement of industrial and manufacturing processes. The key advantage of IIoT is that it enables automation of production processes and thus optimizes operating efficiency. According to a study, automation results using IIoT indicate around 30.0% increase in productivity.
Scope of the report : Industry 4.0 Market
Based on the in-depth analysis the research also brings to light major facts pertaining to the vital aspects such as market share, size, and growth rate. Deep dive into other aspects including the investment feasibility, demand and supply, import and export status, supply chain management and growth prospects narrates a lot about what the business environment will be like for the forecast period,2020 – 2027 . All the vital statistics in the report are explained with the help of resources such as tables, charts, and info graphics.
Key Objectives of the Industry 4.0 Market Report:
Examine the size of the global Industry 4.0 Market based on the parameters of value and volume.
Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Industry 4.0 Market .
Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Industry 4.0 Market .
Global Industry 4.0 Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:
The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Industry 4.0 Market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.
Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.
Segmented the global industry 4.0 market in terms of technology, industry vertical :
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Artificial Intelligence
Internet of Things
3D Printing
Augmented Reality
Virtual Reality
Blockchain
Industrial Robotics
Digital Twin
Industrial Metrology
Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Manufacturing
Energy & Utilities
Chemical
Transportation
Pharmaceutical
Metals
Consumer Electronics
Other
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What strategies are the prominent vendors adapting to stay ahead of their competitors?
Which major trends are impacting the development of the Industry 4.0 Market worldwide?
Which factors can hinder, challenge or even restrict the expansion of the Industry 4.0 Market worldwide?
What will be the market size and growth rate of the Industry 4.0 Market for the forecast period 2020 -2027 across different regions?
What are the key driving forces expected to shape the future of the industry worldwide?
What are the opportunities or future prospect for the business owners operating in the market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 ?
Global Industry 4.0 Market Highlights:
Regional demand estimation and forecast
Product Mix Matrix
RD Analysis
Cost-Benefit Analysis
Pre-commodity pricing volatility
Supply chain optimization analysis
Technological updates analysis
Raw Material Sourcing Strategy
Competitive Analysis
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Industry 4.0 Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Industry 4.0 Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Industry 4.0 Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Industry 4.0 Market Regional Outlook
