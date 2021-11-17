Surgical Gloves Market Size Worth ($ 5,028.07 million) a recent study by The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Surgical Gloves Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.3% to reach US$ 5,028.07 million from 2020 to 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new market research study on “Surgical Gloves Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by product, applications and end user,” The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.

The scope of the Surgical Gloves market includes raw material, form, usage, distribution channel, end user and region. The market for Surgical Gloves is analyzed based on regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the Surgical Gloves market emphasizing on various parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the globe.

Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage (Details)

Market Size Value in (US$ million 2,292.03 in 2019)

Market Size Value by (US$ 5,028.07 million by 2027)

Growth Rate (CAGR of 10.3% from 2020 to 2027)

Forecast Period (2020-2027)

Base Year (2020)

No. of Pages (205)

No. Tables (60)

Segments covered (By Raw Material, Form, Usage, End User and Geography)

Regional scope (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA)

Country scope (US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina)

Report coverage (Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends)

Get Sample PDF Copy Along with TOC of Surgical Gloves Market at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002245/

The surgical gloves are used in healthcare industry to prevent the chances of contamination between the patients and the physicians. These gloves are made of different material like latex, nitrile rubber, Polyisoprene, polyvinyl and neoprene and others. Surgical gloves are available in two forms powdered and powder free. Powder used in the gloves is cornstarch powder, lycopodium powder and talc, which is used to avoid sweating and lubricate the gloves making them easy to use. Powder free gloves are used in sensitive surgeries and are also used by people allergic to powder. Surgical gloves are available in various sizes thus offering precision in surgeries. Surgical gloves are of higher standards and highly sterile.

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures across the world.

According to the report ‘Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics – 2020 At-a-Glance’, in the US, the annual incidence of heart attacks in the US were 605,000 new attacks and 200,000 recurrent attacks. Heart attacks (US$ 12.1 billion) and coronary heart disease (US$ 9.0 billion) were 2 of the 10 expensive conditions treated in the US hospitals in 2013. Similarly, new government statistics show that the number of hip replacement procedures performed in the US has increased substantially, and these procedures have become common in young people. In 2017, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Luxembourg, and Belgium were among the countries that had highest rates for knee and hip replacement. As per the OECD, 182 people per 100,000 population has undergone hip replacement surgeries, while 135 people per 100,000 had a knee replacement.

As per the British Journal of Surgery, published in May 2019, the average number of older people undergoing surgeries increased to 54.2 in 2015 from 47.5 years in 1999. It also mentioned that, by 2030, more than 1.48 million people aged 75 years or more would undergo surgical procedures every year. Rise in number of surgical procedures is likely to favor the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge across the world. This challenge will be frightening especially in developing countries across the globe as it will lead to reducing imports due to disruptions in global trade. However, during the initial phase of COVID-19 crisis, owing to change in customer behaviors for purchasing personal protective equipment the demand for Surgical Gloves was significantly increased. Personal Protective equipment for healthcare professionals is essential to fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), as a result of this World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended the governments and market players to act definitively to boost the production of masks, respirators, gloves, medical gowns and other PPE products used in healthcare systems.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Surgical Gloves Market Growth Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPMD00002245

Global Surgical Gloves market, based on Raw Material is segmented into latex gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene gloves, polyisoprene gloves, and Biogel gloves. In 2019, the latex gloves segment accounted for the highest share of the market. Growth of this segment is attributed to the advantage of latex for making gloves is due to its elasticity. The Biogel gloves segment is likely to register highest CAGR in the global Surgical Gloves market during the forecast period.

Surgical Gloves Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Ansell Limited, McKESSON CORPORATIOn, Cardinal Health Inc., HENRY SCHEIN, INC., Mölnlycke Health Care AB., Dynarex Corporation, Unigloves (UK) Limited, ABENA UK LTD, Globus Group (Globus (Shetland) Ltd), Barber Healthcare Limited are among the leading companies operating in the Surgical Gloves market.

Order a Copy of Surgical Gloves Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002245/

Browse Related Reports and get Sample copy

Single Use Medical Gloves Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Natural Rubber Gloves, Polyvinyl Chloride Gloves, Polyethylene Gloves, Others); End User (Hospital, Clinics, Others)

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/single-use-medical-gloves-market

Clean Room Disposable Gloves Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Material Type (Natural Rubber Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Neoprene Gloves, Others); End-Use Industry (Aerospace, Automobile, Food, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electrical and Electronics, Others) and Geography

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/clean-room-disposable-gloves-market

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Press Release https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/inspection-machine-market

More Research: https://www.biospace.com/article/surgical-gloves-market-business-insights-by-trends-opportunities-recent-industry-size-and-share-analysis-with-forecast-to-2027-/

