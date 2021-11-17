Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 200 Block of Atlantic Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in the 200 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 6:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victims’ property. The suspects then fled the scene.

 

On Monday, November 15, 2021, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

