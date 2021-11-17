Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery: 1200 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Monday, November 15, 2021, in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

At approximately 12:14 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and unsuccessfully attempted to take property from the victim. The suspect fled the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries and sought medical treatment at a local hospital.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.