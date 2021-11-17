Global Fiberglass Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunity, Industry Demand and Research Report 2021-26

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Fiberglass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global fiberglass market reached a value of around US$ 13 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Fiberglass is a reinforced plastic material produced by embedding glass fibers with a resin matrix. It is cost-effective, lightweight, durable, corrosion-resistant, and non-conductive, providing high electrical insulation. Fiberglass is commonly available in the form of yarn, direct and assembled roving, glass wool, flattened sheets, and chopped strand. As compared to conventional materials, fiberglass offers ecological sustainability and improved energy efficiency. On account of these benefits, it is widely applied across the construction, aerospace, defense, automotive, and electronics industries.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Increasing environmental consciousness and an enhanced focus on sustainable development are among the key factors driving the global fiberglass market growth. In line with this, governments of various nations are increasingly undertaking initiatives to reduce carbon footprint across the industrial sector while investing heavily in the construction of green and energy-efficient buildings. This, in turn, is contributing to the widespread utilization of fiberglass significantly. Other factors, such as the expanding automotive industry and increasing replacement of metal-based materials with fiberglass in the oil and gas sector, are creating a positive outlook for the market further.

Fiberglass Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the fiberglass market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Asahi Fiber Glass Co. Ltd. (Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd.)

Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

Braj Binani Group

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

China Jushi Co. Ltd.

Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd.)

PFG Fiber Glass Corporation (Nan Ya Plastics Corporation)

Knauf Insulation

Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

Owens Corning

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd.)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global fiberglass market on the basis of glass product type, glass fiber type, resin type, application, end user and region.

Breakup by Glass Product Type:

Glass Wool

Direct and Assembled Roving

Yarn

Chopped Strand

Others

Breakup by Glass Fiber Type:

E-Glass

A-Glass

S-Glass

AR-Glass

C-Glass

R-Glass

Others

Breakup by Resin Type:

Thermoset Resin

Thermoplastic Resin

Breakup by Application:

Composites

Insulation

Breakup by End User:

Construction

Automotive

Wind Energy

Aerospace and Defense

Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

