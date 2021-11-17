Global Fiberglass Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunity, Industry Demand and Research Report 2021-26
SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Fiberglass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global fiberglass market reached a value of around US$ 13 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fiberglass-market/requestsample
Fiberglass is a reinforced plastic material produced by embedding glass fibers with a resin matrix. It is cost-effective, lightweight, durable, corrosion-resistant, and non-conductive, providing high electrical insulation. Fiberglass is commonly available in the form of yarn, direct and assembled roving, glass wool, flattened sheets, and chopped strand. As compared to conventional materials, fiberglass offers ecological sustainability and improved energy efficiency. On account of these benefits, it is widely applied across the construction, aerospace, defense, automotive, and electronics industries.
Market Trends and Drivers:
Increasing environmental consciousness and an enhanced focus on sustainable development are among the key factors driving the global fiberglass market growth. In line with this, governments of various nations are increasingly undertaking initiatives to reduce carbon footprint across the industrial sector while investing heavily in the construction of green and energy-efficient buildings. This, in turn, is contributing to the widespread utilization of fiberglass significantly. Other factors, such as the expanding automotive industry and increasing replacement of metal-based materials with fiberglass in the oil and gas sector, are creating a positive outlook for the market further.
Fiberglass Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the fiberglass market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Asahi Fiber Glass Co. Ltd. (Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd.)
Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)
Braj Binani Group
Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.
Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.
China Jushi Co. Ltd.
Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd.)
PFG Fiber Glass Corporation (Nan Ya Plastics Corporation)
Knauf Insulation
Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation
Owens Corning
Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd.)
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global fiberglass market on the basis of glass product type, glass fiber type, resin type, application, end user and region.
Breakup by Glass Product Type:
Glass Wool
Direct and Assembled Roving
Yarn
Chopped Strand
Others
Breakup by Glass Fiber Type:
E-Glass
A-Glass
S-Glass
AR-Glass
C-Glass
R-Glass
Others
Breakup by Resin Type:
Thermoset Resin
Thermoplastic Resin
Breakup by Application:
Composites
Insulation
Breakup by End User:
Construction
Automotive
Wind Energy
Aerospace and Defense
Electronics
Others
Breakup by Region:
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fiberglass-market
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
