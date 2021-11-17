Custom Triathlon Suits For Men Women Australia – Best New Tri Suits Launched

Champion System Australia launches its updated triathlon suit personalisation service. Triathletes rely on high-quality, functional apparel that can seamlessly transition between cycling, running, and swimming. The custom sportswear company has announced a new update to its cutting-edge triathlon suits using GLIDE fabric.

With Champion System Australia’s upgraded offering, athletes can get access to affordable but professional-grade sports apparel. Each tri suit is made from the proprietary Glide fabric, a polyester-spandex blend that allows for a tight yet comfortable fit.

The newly expanded line enables triathletes to seamlessly transition from swimming to cycling to running. Customers can purchase suits, tops, and bottoms, and they may personalise the colours and logos applied to the uniforms.

Triathlons have become increasingly popular in Australia, with around 240,000 people participating in them annually. As with all sports, however, proper apparel can help athletes elevate their performance and beat personal records.

Champion System Australia offers a more cost-effective alternative to off-the-shelf triathlete uniforms without sacrificing performance. Its Glide fabric boasts premium features like SPF 30 sun protection and heat-reducing Cool Feel technology.

For better aerodynamics, the triathlon suits have low-cut collars and ergonomic side panels that reduce drag. To ensure comfort even during tough competitions, the flatlock seams create a second-skin-like fit that prevents chafing and irritation due to friction.

Clients can order specific cuts for men, women, and even children. Suits also come in a variety of sizes ranging from XS to 4XL.

For their convenience, customers can design and order their uniforms online through Champion System Australia’s website. They simply need to create an account, after which they can customise the apparel however they wish. There are no minimum orders and most deliveries are fulfilled in four to five weeks.

Champion System Australia is a respected sportswear provider that has been manufacturing top-notch apparel since 2005. It is the preferred uniform partner of major sporting events such as the Tour de Cure. The company has also outfitted several Olympians and world champions through the years.

A spokesperson says: “The innovative and quality-driven approach of Champion System has revolutionised both sublimation printing and garment construction. With offices in 22 countries, we offer leading-edge custom high-performance apparel for passionate athletes across the globe.”

