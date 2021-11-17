Billionaire Zombie Club blasts off on the Fast Growing Polygon NFT Network

As of this writing the Billionaire Zombie Club project had around $750,000 in daily trading volume over the last week and boasts an approximate total asset value north of $20,000,000.

Zombie Art is trending on global Non Fungible Token Trading platform Opensea. This year has seen exponential gains in the NFT space as block chain technology paved the way for the emergence of a new digital asset class. The recent NFT trade show and community gathering, NFT.NYC highlighted many of this years biggest gainers including Bored Ape Yacht Club and

Crypto Punks, although one of the fastest growing projects in the digital asset marketplace at this moment is the newly minted Billionaire Zombies Club.

This groundbreaking profile picture art based community sold out of their initial offering of 10,000 unique art pieces in less than 9 days very quietly in an industry known for high profile whisper campaigns. Billionaire Zombie Club cut through the noise and since the release of the digital assets the values being offered and accepted are upwards of 500% of the original assets minting prices. A sale was recently executed for 2.5 Ethereum or roughly $14,000, 28X the assets minted value. Billionaire Zombies Club has surpassed 145 ETH in trading volume as the project continues to evolve from a hobby to an entrepreneurial endeavor.

While these types of gains aren’t uncommon in NFT projects in this environment, what is uncommon is the humble beginnings of this unique project. The artist at the center of this emerging zombie universe, is an accidental viral sensation by any stretch of the imagination.

“Axman” as he is affectionately known by his team and the community, is the perfect tale of Rags to Riches. Up until very recently, he served as an immigration officer in Singapore by day and minted his progressive artworks in the evenings and weekends his full time job afforded him. Unlike many “crypto bros” who have launched NFT projects, Axman’s humble beginnings are at the core of the DNA of this community.

One by one Open Sea deal hunters discovered Axman’s art and began to share information about the future potential of the project. Once that happened and the broader Open Sea community began to bleed into the BZC discord the spark was set for the growth of one of the most tight knit communities of NFT holders.

Axman was extremely forward thinking in using the fast growing relatively energy efficient Polygon platform. This second layer Ethereum technology is providing NFT creators and investors a lower cost base for creating and investing in this new asset class.

As the debate rages on about the carbon footprint and long term effects of BlockChain based assets, the Polygon network offers an extremely energy efficient alternative. Billionaire Zombie Club has proven that Polygon can fill the void as ETH gas fees continue to rise.

As of this writing the Billionaire Zombie Club project had around $750,000 in daily trading volume over the last week and boasts an approximate total asset value north of $20,000,000.

There seems to be more than meets the eye to this unique project. As is the way in our new economy, a team of fintech leaders, marketers, and developers are forming around this unique community to bring The Billionaire Zombie Club into the metaverse and beyond

