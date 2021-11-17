Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Anticipated to Reach $259.7 Billion by 2030

The global trend toward vehicle electrification as well as the growing usage of electric and hybrid cars will generate market possibilities.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The semiconductor production equipment is used to manufacture semiconductor chips and hybrid chips are termed as semiconductor production equipment. The semiconductor business is broad with a diverse set of uses. The semiconductor manufacturing equipment business is divided into two categories, front end equipment and back end equipment.

The global semiconductor production equipment market size was valued at $71.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $259.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Semiconductor manufacturing equipment is a critical component in the production and fabrication of semiconductors. Manufacturing semiconductor is a time-consuming procedure that necessitates a high-quality fabrication facility. Diffusion system, epitaxial reactors, ion producing equipment, physical vapor, and depositing systems are all examples of semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

The advancement of R&D facilities and growth in foundries continue to drive the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market forward. The market for consumer electronics is increasing due to rising demand. The industry is also being supplemented by an increase in number of servers and data centers. The most recent advancements in electronic products have resulted in a desire for high performance electronic devices, high functionality, tiny form factor, and low cost. This has boosted the market growth and surged the demand for the 3D sector even further.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging semiconductor production equipment market trends and dynamics.

In-depth emerging semiconductor production equipment market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2021 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the emerging semiconductor production equipment market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global emerging semiconductor production equipment market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

Key Players

AlsilMaterial

Applied Materials Inc.

ASML Holdings N.V.

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Group

Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.

Teradyne Inc.

Tokyo Electron Limited.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Front End Equipment

Back End Equipment

By Function

Integrated

OSD

By Dimension

2D

2.5D

3D

By Supply Chain Process

IDM

OSAT

Foundry

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

