Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 4000 Block of Ames Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Monday, November 15, 2021, in the 4000 block of Ames Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:47 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victims’ property. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

