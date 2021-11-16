Arrest Made in a Homicide: Unit Block of 45th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Monday, November 15, 2021, in the unit block of 45th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:34 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 47 year-old Jamalijnanya Butler, of Southeast, DC.

The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense began as a dispute between the decedent and the suspect over the suspect’s possession of the decedent’s vehicle. On Monday, November 15, 2021, 22 year-old Malik Williams, of Capitol Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.