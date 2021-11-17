NDOT Announces Alternating Lane Closures at Western McCarran Boulevard On-Ramp to Eastbound I-80

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Alternating single lane closures will take place on the western McCarran Boulevard on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 80 through Nov. 17 as the Nevada Department of Transportation installs sensors and roadway striping for a future ramp meter.

Drivers will see alternating lane closures between 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 16 and 17 at the western McCarran Boulevard on-ramp to eastbound I-80 (west of downtown Reno) as ramp meter sensors and roadway striping are installed. One lane on the ramp will remain open at all times and drivers should anticipate minor travel delays. The ramp meter will be activated in future months.

Ramp meters are traffic signals with red and green lights placed at the top of freeway on-ramps. Drivers stop when ramp meter lights are red. When the light turns green, one car can enter the freeway at a time. By smoothing traffic flow, ramp meters can reduce crashes associated with stop and go traffic and high-speed merging.

By more evenly metering the flow of traffic merging onto eastbound I-80, the future ramp meter will help reduce congestion and maintain a steadier traffic flow on eastbound I-80 into downtown Reno. It will also allow merging vehicles to enter the eastbound interstate more smoothly. The ramp meter is similar to long-standing ramp meters on eastbound I-80 at Keystone Avenue, Virginia Street and Wells Avenue. More information is available at dot.nv.gov/rampmeters.

Further state transportation information is available at dot.nv.gov or (775) 888-7000.