Altan Robotech Shares Gift Ideas for the Holiday Season

WHITESTONE, NY, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Want a gift for that special someone? Something that is unique and innovative and can improve the quality of life? Well, Altan Robotech (USA) Inc. has products that are both unique, innovative and improve a person's quality of life. Moreover, Altan Robotech (USA) Inc. is announcing an exclusive 10% discount gift sale just for this holiday season. A brief overview of the products on gift sale are below followed by the gift coupon code.
Giddel, Toilet Cleaning Robot
Giddel is the world's first portable toilet cleaning robot and a winner of the TWICE Picks Award at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018. Giddel cleans all the toilets at home. Giddel is just plug & play and walk away. After a one time installation of a mounting bracket under the toilet seat and placing the regular toilet cleaning liquid in the bowl, Giddel cleans systematically from the top of the rim, the inner rim, under the rim and the entire toilet bowl in about 5 minutes. Giddel has an antimicrobial body and is suspended over the toilet when cleaning, so Giddel stay hygienic. Giddel is a great aide for seniors, when toilet cleaning becomes difficult due to back, knee, ankle, neck pain and injuries. Various health conditions can cause chronic or persistent diarrhea which require a higher toilet cleaning frequency than janitorial services can provide. Some diarrhea inducing conditions include crohn’s disease, colitis, celiac disease, gastroenteritis, inflammatory bowel syndrome, diverticulosis, infections, chronic kidney disease, diabetes mellitus, colorectal cancer, chronic pancreatitis, various medications and their long term use, allergies, lactose intolerance, chemotherapy, and abdominal surgery. Giddel takes the stress away from the human by cleaning the toilet as many times as needed. Giddel also prevents human contact with potentially infectious toilets (e.g. norovirus on toilets can be infectious).
uvFreshr UVC Disinfection Lights
The uvFreshr brand is a line of UVC disinfection lights that kill / inactivate over 99.9% of bacteria and viruses on any exposed surface and has been lab tested with E.coli and S.aureus at the University of Guelph, Canada. uvFreshr UVC lights are programmable, convenient, travel size, re-chargeable and have in built safety sensors. Just light it and leave it. Set it to shine at night when asleep. Disinfect the laptop, phone, remote, headphones, keys, car surfaces, kitchen/bathroom cabinets & countertops, tools, makeup brushes, pillow, beds, drawers, closets, shoes, toys, gaming and gym equipment, coffee mug handles, and more. Ideal for travel, take uvFreshr on the go. Many chemicals in disinfectants are toxic to health, trigger asthma, allergies, other skin or respiratory conditions; may be cancer inducing carcinogens, and adversely impact other wildlife. However, uvFreshr UVC disinfection lights include no chemicals and are the green solution to disinfecting surfaces and air.
Use Gift Coupon: GIFT10 for any of the above products on https://altanrobotech.com. Available for this holiday season. Happy Holidays.
