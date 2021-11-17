Fulfilment Management Group to Redefine the Future of Cloud Logistics

BY BLENDING INNOVATIVE IDEAS & CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGIES, THE US BASED COMPANY IS EMERGING AS AN INDUSTRY LEADER FOR THE E-COMMERCE SECTOR

DANIA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fulfillment Management Group has proudly announced that it is reshaping the future of logistics with its wide range of cloud logistics services. The Florida based American company operates worldwide and takes great pride in delivering third party logistics along with its order fulfillment services through a growing technology based platform. The services offered by Fulfilment Management Group include Mail Forwarding, Order Management, Returns Management, Order Completion, Drop Shipping, and Amazon Fulfilment. Moreover, the company’s cloud based network is integrated with Walmart, Amazon, E-Bay, and Shopify.“Our powerful software is at the core of everything we do, and this cloud based software is backed by a dedicated support service of 24/7.” Said Marc Aptakin, the President of Fulfilment Management Group, while talking about the company’s services. “We also take pride in offering a remarkable service for managing Amazon returns and enable our customers to manage their own reverse logistics.” He added. According to the President, Fulfilment Management Group also has a growing network of shipping agents, located closer to the target customers of its clients.In addition to cutting-edge international shipping services, Fulfilment Management Group also aims at transforming the logistics industry around the world. With an environmentally friendly approach and a friendly team of professionals, the company is centered around the ideas of continuous improvement based on the feedback of its valued clients. Moreover, the cloud based logistics company believes in innovation and knowledge sharing to improve its services as well as the industry at large. In a nutshell, Fulfilment Management Group is emerging as a true industry game-changer for the booming e-commerce sector at a global level.For more information, please visit the website at: https://www.fulfillmentmanagementusa.com