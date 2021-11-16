Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1800 Block of Corcoran Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Thursday, December 26, 2019, in the 1800 block of Corcoran Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:36 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located two adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported both victims to area hospitals. One victim was treated for life-threatening injuries. The second victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, December 27, 2019, after all life-saving efforts failed, one victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 26 year-old Andre Carroll, of no fixed address.

On Monday, November 15, 2021, members of the Criminal Apprehension Unit arrested 24 year-old Robert Hunter, of Largo, MD. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

This case remains under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.