ALDEA COBÁ CELEBRATES THE MAYAN DAY OF THE DEAD IN THE 4TH EDITION OF THE TRADITIONAL “FESTIVAL DEL MAÍZ 2021”
FROM OCTOBER 30TH TO NOVEMBER 1ST, 2021, GUESTS AND VISITORS ENJOYED CULTURAL, MUSICAL, AND GASTRONOMIC EXPERIENCES RELATED TO CORN AND MAYAN TRADITIONS.
During the festival, our guests from all ages had the opportunity to learn more about the Mayan Day of the Dead and enjoy several activities planned for them.”TULUM, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, November 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aldea Cobá, a “relaxed luxury experience boutique hotel” located in the heart of the Mayan jungle in the Riviera Maya, Mexico, celebrated the traditional “Festival del Maíz 2021” (2021 Corn Mayan Festival) to honor the “Hanal Pixan”, the Mayan Day of the Dead.
— Hugo Menéndez Lizama, General Manager of Aldea Cobá.
Located in Cobá, an ancient Mayan village in southern Mexico that portrays an impressive cultural heritage, Aldea Cobá presented the 4th Edition of the Festival del Maíz 2021, from October 30th to November 1st with a multicultural program of activities that included a gastronomic show with Mayan dishes like “Mucbipollo”, tamales, Cooking Classes, Workshops, movie nights for the kids as well as four-course dinner tastings at Pischán.
During this festival, guests enjoyed the Mayan preparation ritual of the “Mucbilpollo”, a tamal-alike dish that is stuffed with corn, pork, or chicken meat (or both), wrapped in banana leaves, and is cooked in an underground oven. They also enjoyed the Mayan ceremony of “Maíz Nuevo” (New Corn), a celebration to pray to their gods for abundance and a good harvest.
“At Aldea Cobá, we are thrilled to present the 4th edition of the iconic Festival del Maíz 2021 as it is a celebration that pays tribute to the Mayan traditions and recognizes the importance of corn for our culture in Mexico. During the festival, our guests from all ages had the opportunity to learn more about the Mayan Day of the Dead and enjoy several activities planned for them. All the experiences were enjoyed by our guests and visitors who finished dancing and singing with the special concert of “Orquesta del Bajo Mundo” during the second night of the festival. We look forward to the next edition”, mentioned Hugo Menéndez Lizama, General Manager of Aldea Cobá.
Aldea Cobá Hotel offers a “Boutique Escape Experience” and its privileged location surrounded by the archaeological site of Cobá and the Mayan lush jungle immersed guests and visitors that assisted to the 2021 Corn Mayan Festival into a magical experience to honor, both, the Mayan Day of the Dead and the corn.
The 5th edition of the “Festival del Maíz 2022: El Hanal Pixán se vive en Cobá” (2022 Mayan Corn Festival: The Hanal Pixan is lived in Cobá) will take place from Oct 29th to Oct 31st, 2022, at Aldea Cobá, an escape boutique experience.
Furthermore, Aldea Cobá offers six rooms that feature a relaxing boutique experience, the Pischán restaurant that presents delightful dishes by the signature chef, José Itzincab, a fusion of contemporary and Ancestral Flavors of Mayan cuisine.
Cobá and Aldea Cobá are the perfect combinations to enjoy an unexplored vacation experience in the Riviera Maya, where nature meets culture. The ideal places for travelers wanting to stay in a secluded hotel and surrounded by top attractions like Mayan archaeological sites, pristine beaches, natural reserves, and major cities like Cancun, Playa del Carmen, or Valladolid, in the Mexican state of Yucatan.
It is worthy to mention that Aldea Cobá has been recognized and awarded by many travel sites like Tripadvisor and Booking.com for scoring high-rated positive reviews based on the quality of the services, facilities, and accommodation.
About Aldea Cobá:
Aldea Cobá is a family-owned boutique hotel in the heart of the Mayan village of Cobá, in the Riviera Maya region. Since 2017, this beautiful boutique hotel provides its guests with a “relaxed luxury experience” concept, six deluxe villas, and bungalows with top-notch amenities and services. Aldea Cobá is also committed to preserving the natural environment and Mayan culture that can be witnessed throughout the premises.
