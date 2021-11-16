Media Advisory: House Public Safety Committee to Hold Work Session on Drug Policy Reform

November 16, 2021

WHAT: The House Public Safety Committee will hold a work session on drug policy reform and the implementation of Senate Bill 5476.

WHO: The House Public Safety Committee will host the following stakeholder to provide feed back on implementation of Senate Bill 5476 as well as drug policy reform in general:

Keri Waterland, Health Care Authority

Malika Lamont, Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Support Bureau, Washington State Technical Assistance Team

Lisa Daugaard, Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Support Bureau, Public Defender Association

Monica Alexander, Criminal Justice Training Commission

Chief Jeff Myers, Hoquiam Police Department

Chief James Nelson, Lynnwood Police Department

Judge Michelle Gehlsen, King County District Court

Judge Laura Van Slyck, Everett Municipal Court

Judge David Larson, Federal Way Municipal Court

Jon Tunheim, Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys

Larry Jefferson, Office of Public Defense

Camerina Zorrozua, Way to Justice

Mac Pevey and Melena Thompson, Department of Corrections

Tassi Adam and Nate Sanders, individuals with lived experience

WHEN: Thursday, November 18, 1:30 – 3:15 P.M.

WHERE: The remote committee meeting will be broadcast on TVW.org.

WHY: After the Washington State Supreme Court threw out Washington’s statute for simple possession of narcotics last year, the Legislature passed SB 5476 as a temporary measure while a committee of experts makes recommendations for a permanent change in the way Washington responds to people living with substance use disorder. This work session will not replace the experts’ work but will serve as a chance for the Public Safety Committee to hear from involved stakeholders about how implementation of the bill is going and receive feedback as the Legislature crafts a more permanent and humane approach to substance use disorder.