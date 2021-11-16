Submit Release
Media Advisory: House Public Safety Committee to Hold Work Session on Drug Policy Reform

November 16, 2021

WHAT: The House Public Safety Committee will hold a work session on drug policy reform and the implementation of Senate Bill 5476.

WHO: The House Public Safety Committee will host the following stakeholder to provide feed back on implementation of Senate Bill 5476 as well as drug policy reform in general:

  • Keri Waterland, Health Care Authority
  • Malika Lamont, Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Support Bureau, Washington State Technical Assistance Team
  • Lisa Daugaard, Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Support Bureau, Public Defender Association
  • Monica Alexander, Criminal Justice Training Commission
  • Chief Jeff Myers, Hoquiam Police Department
  • Chief James Nelson, Lynnwood Police Department
  • Judge Michelle Gehlsen, King County District Court
  • Judge Laura Van Slyck, Everett Municipal Court
  • Judge David Larson, Federal Way Municipal Court
  • Jon Tunheim, Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys
  • Larry Jefferson, Office of Public Defense
  • Camerina Zorrozua, Way to Justice
  • Mac Pevey and Melena Thompson, Department of Corrections
  • Tassi Adam and Nate Sanders, individuals with lived experience

WHEN: Thursday, November 18, 1:30 – 3:15 P.M.

WHERE: The remote committee meeting will be broadcast on TVW.org.

WHY: After the Washington State Supreme Court threw out Washington’s statute for simple possession of narcotics last year, the Legislature passed SB 5476 as a temporary measure while a committee of experts makes recommendations for a permanent change in the way Washington responds to people living with substance use disorder. This work session will not replace the experts’ work but will serve as a chance for the Public Safety Committee to hear from involved stakeholders about how implementation of the bill is going and receive feedback as the Legislature crafts a more permanent and humane approach to substance use disorder.

