Media Advisory: House Public Safety Committee to Hold Work Session on Drug Policy Reform

November 16, 2021
WHAT: The House Public Safety Committee will hold a work session on drug policy reform and the implementation of Senate Bill 5476.
WHO: The House Public Safety Committee will host the following stakeholder to provide feed back on implementation of Senate Bill 5476 as well as drug policy reform in general:
- Keri Waterland, Health Care Authority
- Malika Lamont, Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Support Bureau, Washington State Technical Assistance Team
- Lisa Daugaard, Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Support Bureau, Public Defender Association
- Monica Alexander, Criminal Justice Training Commission
- Chief Jeff Myers, Hoquiam Police Department
- Chief James Nelson, Lynnwood Police Department
- Judge Michelle Gehlsen, King County District Court
- Judge Laura Van Slyck, Everett Municipal Court
- Judge David Larson, Federal Way Municipal Court
- Jon Tunheim, Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys
- Larry Jefferson, Office of Public Defense
- Camerina Zorrozua, Way to Justice
- Mac Pevey and Melena Thompson, Department of Corrections
- Tassi Adam and Nate Sanders, individuals with lived experience
WHEN: Thursday, November 18, 1:30 – 3:15 P.M.
WHERE: The remote committee meeting will be broadcast on TVW.org.
WHY: After the Washington State Supreme Court threw out Washington’s statute for simple possession of narcotics last year, the Legislature passed SB 5476 as a temporary measure while a committee of experts makes recommendations for a permanent change in the way Washington responds to people living with substance use disorder. This work session will not replace the experts’ work but will serve as a chance for the Public Safety Committee to hear from involved stakeholders about how implementation of the bill is going and receive feedback as the Legislature crafts a more permanent and humane approach to substance use disorder.