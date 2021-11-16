National Today and Fitness & Men’s Health Guru, Launch the first ever National Testosterone Awareness Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- Funk Roberts, former professional beach volleyball player turned certified coach and best-selling author is launching National Testosterone Awareness Day on November 17 to educate men on how to improve testosterone levels to achieve optimal health and wellness.
“Testosterone is the number one hormone for men; it is what drives the male system, keeps men healthy and gives men energy that makes us feel alive,” said Funk Roberts, creator of Over 40 Alpha for Men and premier fitness trainer who has helped thousands of people set goals, capture them, and maintain high levels of fitness. “To lose weight, burn away belly fat, build lean muscle, increase energy, improve libido, and get into the best health and shape of your life, increasing testosterone is key.
Once men reach the age of 30, testosterone levels naturally decrease by one to two percent per year, which comes with a loss of physical, sexual, and mental health. No need to be discouraged; there is hope, as 90% of men with low testosterone are suffering due to their lifestyle.
Testosterone is easily increased by implementing good nutrition, enough recovery time, enough sleep, regular and effective workouts, and mindset changes. With my help and the awareness this National Today Holiday brings, it is possible to double or triple testosterone numbers in less than 90 days. I’m excited to help the men of our community achieve optimal health and wellness.”
By taking these steps, you can take a giant step forward to improving your testosterone, improving your health, and feeling better on a day-to-day basis.
According to Funk Roberts low testosterone levels cause:
Increased body fat and weight especially belly fat
Reduced libido
Erectile Dysfunction
Decreased muscle strength and muscle mass
Ongoing fatigue
Raised propensity to depression and other mood disorders
Low Bone Density
Decrease in energy
Development of excess breast tissue in men
Reduced cognitive function and memory
Funk Roberts is President and Owner of Funk Roberts Fitness and FunkMMA.com. He is a Certified Personal and Metabolic Trainer, MMA Conditioning Coach (MMACA), Online Fat Loss Expert and Amazon #1 Best Selling Author for ‘Rapid Body Makeover.”
With over 20 year’s experience, he has helped thousands of fitness enthusiasts, combat fighters, trainers and coaches reach their fitness goals and improve athletic performance through his programs.
He has helped fighters prepare for battle in most of the major MMA and Combat promotions including UFC, Bellator, Glory, K1, ADCC and Grapplers Quest, making him one of the strength and conditioning leaders in the combat sport community.
