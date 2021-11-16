MedResults Network Announces Partnership with Communications Technology Company, Podium
MedResults Network and Podium announce a national partnership to bring Podium’s suite of messaging tools to their 3,400 medical spas and aesthetic practices.
We know that the way our Members communicate is changing and that to thrive, medical businesses will need to think differently about how they interact with patients.”AVON, CT, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MedResults is pleased to announce to its 3,400 medical spa and aesthetic medical practice members, that they have entered a national partnership with Podium, to help MedResults Members to modernize and enhance all their patient interactions under one platform.
— Jamie Adkins, COO of MedResults
MedResults’ business model is based on selecting top industry manufacturers and distributors of products and services that serve members of the aesthetic medical community. With over 40 national partnerships, Podium is the first, and only partner in the MedResults portfolio that streamlines the patient experience through text communications. Whether it's texting prospective or existing patients, getting reviews and actionable feedback to improve a business, or collecting payments, Podium makes it easy to manage every interaction all from one powerful inbox. To date, Podium has helped nearly 110,000 local businesses and has powered over 4 billion customer interactions. Now, MedResults Members have access to Podium subscriptions with the benefit of a quarterly rebate, something unique to MedResults Members only.
“We know that the way our Members communicate is changing and that to thrive, medical businesses will need to think differently about how they interact with patients. Text communication is growing rapidly within the small business world and a growing number of consumers prefer this method of interaction,” said Jamie Adkins, COO of MedResults. “As such, we’re delighted about our partnership with Podium as it will allow our Members to deliver the convenience their patients expect, in the channels they prefer. Podium’s unique platform will ultimately, improve the patient experience and provide long-term business growth for our Members.”
About MedResults Network
Since 2008, the MedResults Network group purchasing organization has been providing its 3,400 aesthetic medical practice and medical spa members base discounts, rebates, and education for the products and services their members use every day. MedResults Network has partnered with over 40 national vendors and is dedicated to bringing its members incredible value on cutting edge products and services and membership is free to join. For more information on MedResults Network, visit the website at www.medresultsnetwork.com.
About Podium
Podium is a privately held technology company that was developed in 2014 that uses a cloud-based software to help businesses improve their customer experience with award-winning interaction management. Their platform is focused on modernizing customer interactions through texting to help businesses get more reviews, connect with leads, collect payments, and send campaigns—all from one easy-to-use inbox. Podium has reached nearly 110,000 local businesses and has powered over 4 billion customer interactions through their unique communications platform. For more information, visit https://www.podium.com/.
