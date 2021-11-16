From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

On Monday, November 15, 2021, at approximately 4:05 p.m. a Maine State Trooper was on patrol on Rt. 1 northbound in Brunswick when the driver of a 2004 Range Rover passed him at speeds exceeding the posted speed limit by 30 MPH. The Trooper, operating a fully marked State Police cruiser initiated a pursuit based on the violation of criminal speed.

The driver, 21-year-old Pasquale Lapomarda of Standish, continued northbound on Rt. 1 into the towns of West Bath and Bath reaching a top speed of 102 MPH.

The speeds of the pursuit diminished however the vehicle was still failing to stop and entering heavy commuter traffic. Based upon the greater risk to the public Lapomarda was creating in Bath, the Trooper terminated the pursuit.

Lapomarda immediately slowed his speed and became caught up in heavy traffic while under the observation of the Trooper. Moments later, additional information was provided by State Police dispatch indicating that the same vehicle (by Maine registration plate) had multiple complaints of speed and erratic operation on I-295 in the Freeport a few minutes before it passed the Trooper.

Based on the new information, the Trooper initiated a traffic stop on the Range Rover. Lapomarda pulled over momentarily then sped off northbound toward Wiscasset. Through communication with Lincoln County Communications, Wiscasset Police were able to deploy tire deflating strips that flattened both rear tires on the vehicle. Lapomarda continued at slow speeds for about one additional mile when the car came to a stop on Rt. 1 in front of Big Als. Both Wiscasset Police Officers and Lincoln County Sheriff Deputies took Lapomarda into custody.

Lapomarda was transported by ambulance to Brunswick Hospital for evaluation. Lapomarda was charged with Eluding an officer, Criminal speed, Passing a roadblock, and Reckless conduct.