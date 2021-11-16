Submit Release
Recent Acquisition Makes Towne Properties the Largest Association Management Company in Columbus

Towne Properties announces its acquisition of Borror's Association Management division

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Towne Properties announces its acquisition of Borror’s Association Management division. This merger makes Towne Properties the largest Homeowners and Condo Owners Association Management company in the Columbus Metro Area, serving over 24,000 households.

Robert Wahlke, President of Towne Properties, said of the acquisition, “We are very proud that we are welcoming over 8,800 households into our management. Our goal as a company is to create better communities and being able to help support the HOA and COA boards within these associations brings us great pride.”

About Towne Properties: Towne Properties is an integrated real estate company founded in 1961 and based in Cincinnati, OH. Towne Properties offers association and property management, property development, renovation & construction services in 7 U.S. Markets. It manages over 125,000 HOA/COA units and over 13,000 apartments for property owners.

Contact:
Anne Baum
Towne Properties
1055 St. Paul Pl.
Cincinnati OH, 45202
513-497-1881
http://www.towneproperties.com

 


