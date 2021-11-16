Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program crowns collegiate skeet and sporting clays champions
Iowa’s 4 yr Collegiate Scholastic Clay Target Teams competed this past weekend in a four discipline competition: American trap, skeet, sporting clays, and super sporting. William Penn Shotgun Sports won the sporting clays and skeet team championships, while the Wartburg Knights won the trap and super sporting team championships.
Nearly 100 athletes from 8 Iowa 4 year colleges and universities braved the wind and cold to participate in the 2021 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) 4 yr Collegiate Championships held November 13-14 at the New Pioneer Clay Target Center in Waukee. Top team and individual honors for each discipline are listed below.
The High Over All Team Championship, which combines scores from all 4 events, went to William Penn Shotgun Sports, with the Wartburg Knights in second, and Simpson College in 3rd place.
Sporting Clays Championship
Men’s Individual Sporting Clays
- Dominick Ver Meer, William Penn Shotgun Sports
- Mathew Brindley, William Penn Shotgun Sports
- Evan Guttormson, Wartburg Knights
- Wyatt Heisterkamp, Simpson College Shooting Sports
- Kade Dunkin, William Penn Shotgun Sports
Women’s Individual Sporting Clays
- Erin Neppl, Coe College Clay Target Team
- Holly Boeke, William Penn Shotgun Sports
- Raylee Bishop, William Penn Shotgun Sports
- Quinn Schuppner, Upper Iowa University
- Rachel Rickert, Coe College Clay Target Team
Sporting Clays Teams
- William Penn Shotgun Sports, 245 points
- Simpson College Shooting Sports, 223 points
- Wartburg Knights, 212 points
Skeet Championship
Men’s Individual Skeet
- Dominick Ver Meer, William Penn Shotgun Sports
- Evan Guttormson, Wartburg Knights
- Parker Miklaszewski, Wartburg Knights
- Breydon Paxson, Simpson College Shooting Sports
- Hunter Lucas, William Penn Shotgun Sports
Women's Individual Skeet
- Raylee Bishop, William Penn Shotgun Sports
- Angelina Monfrey, Upper Iowa University
- Holly Boeke, William Penn Shotgun Sports
- KayLynn Sieber, William Penn Shotgun Sports
- Kylie Tierney, Simpson College Shooting Sports
Skeet Teams
- William Penn University, 473 points
- Wartburg Knights, 468 points
- Simpson College Shooting Sports, 461 points
Trap Championship
Men’s Individual Trap
- Christofer Gardner, Wartburg Knights
- Dryden Dekoning, William Penn Shotgun Sports
- Evan Guttormson, Wartburg Knights
- Hunter Block, Grand View University Trap and Skeet
- Breydon Paxson, Simpson College Shooting Sports
Women's Individual Trap
- Raylee Bishop, William Penn Shotgun Sports
- Caitlyn Pendleton, William Penn Shotgun Sports
- Abbey Pals, Grand View University Trap and Skeet
- KayLynn Sieber, William Penn Shotgun Sports
- Ashley Hunter, William Penn Shotgun Sports
TrapTeams
- Wartburg Knights, 481 points
- William Penn University, 479 points
- Simpson College Shooting Sports, 476 points
Super Sporting Championship
Men’s Individual Super Sporting
- Parker Miklaszewski, Wartburg Knights
- Ty Ready, Wartburg Knights
- Jake Frederick, Ballard Clay Bombers
- Noah Seelye, William Penn Shotgun Sports
- Christofer Gardner, Wartburg Knights
Women's Individual Super Sporting
- KayLynn Sieber, William Penn Shotgun Sports
- Quinn Schuppner, Upper Iowa University
- Anna Lopez, Simpson College Shooting Sports
- Janzie Mason, Grand View University Trap and Skeet
- Raylee Bishop, William Penn Shotgun Sports
Super Sporting Teams
- Wartburg Knights, 131 points
- William Penn University, 125 points
- Simpson College Shooting Sports, 122 points
High Over All Championship
Men’s Individual HOA
- Evan Guttormson, Wartburg Knights, Captain
- Dominick Ver Meer, William Penn Shotgun Sports
- Breydon Paxson, Simpson College Shooting Sports
- Parker Miklaszewski, Wartburg Knights
- Mathew Brindley, William Penn Shotgun Sports
Women's Individual HOA
- Raylee Bishop, William Penn Shotgun Sports, Captain
- KayLynn Sieber, William Penn Shotgun Sports
- Angelina Monfrey, Upper Iowa University
- Holly Boeke, William Penn Shotgun Sports
- Quinn Schuppner, Upper Iowa University
HOA Teams
- William Penn University, 1551 points
- Wartburg Knights, 1492 points
- Simpson College Shooting Sports, 1489 points
The Scholastic Clay Target Program is the largest, fastest growing, and most exciting youth clay target program in the US. Student athletes from elementary through high school and college have the opportunity to compete in sports such as trap, skeet, and sporting clays, as well as Olympic disciplines like bunker trap and international skeet.
The SCTP is a youth development program, first and foremost and we do this through the shooting sports and competitive shooting. The SCTP’s mission is to help kids reach their highest potential in becoming the best athletes and young adults they can be. For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target Program in Iowa, contact Chris Van Gorp, DNR Shooting Sports Coordinator at 515-313-8048 or chris.vangorp@dnr.iowa.gov.