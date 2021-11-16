Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program crowns collegiate skeet and sporting clays champions

Iowa’s 4 yr Collegiate Scholastic Clay Target Teams competed this past weekend in a four discipline competition: American trap, skeet, sporting clays, and super sporting. William Penn Shotgun Sports won the sporting clays and skeet team championships, while the Wartburg Knights won the trap and super sporting team championships.

Nearly 100 athletes from 8 Iowa 4 year colleges and universities braved the wind and cold to participate in the 2021 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) 4 yr Collegiate Championships held November 13-14 at the New Pioneer Clay Target Center in Waukee. Top team and individual honors for each discipline are listed below.

The High Over All Team Championship, which combines scores from all 4 events, went to William Penn Shotgun Sports, with the Wartburg Knights in second, and Simpson College in 3rd place.

Sporting Clays Championship

Men’s Individual Sporting Clays

Dominick Ver Meer, William Penn Shotgun Sports Mathew Brindley, William Penn Shotgun Sports Evan Guttormson, Wartburg Knights Wyatt Heisterkamp, Simpson College Shooting Sports Kade Dunkin, William Penn Shotgun Sports

Women’s Individual Sporting Clays

Erin Neppl, Coe College Clay Target Team Holly Boeke, William Penn Shotgun Sports Raylee Bishop, William Penn Shotgun Sports Quinn Schuppner, Upper Iowa University Rachel Rickert, Coe College Clay Target Team

Sporting Clays Teams

William Penn Shotgun Sports, 245 points Simpson College Shooting Sports, 223 points Wartburg Knights, 212 points

Skeet Championship

Men’s Individual Skeet

Dominick Ver Meer, William Penn Shotgun Sports Evan Guttormson, Wartburg Knights Parker Miklaszewski, Wartburg Knights Breydon Paxson, Simpson College Shooting Sports Hunter Lucas, William Penn Shotgun Sports

Women's Individual Skeet

Raylee Bishop, William Penn Shotgun Sports Angelina Monfrey, Upper Iowa University Holly Boeke, William Penn Shotgun Sports KayLynn Sieber, William Penn Shotgun Sports Kylie Tierney, Simpson College Shooting Sports

Skeet Teams

William Penn University, 473 points Wartburg Knights, 468 points Simpson College Shooting Sports, 461 points

Trap Championship

Men’s Individual Trap

Christofer Gardner, Wartburg Knights Dryden Dekoning, William Penn Shotgun Sports Evan Guttormson, Wartburg Knights Hunter Block, Grand View University Trap and Skeet Breydon Paxson, Simpson College Shooting Sports

Women's Individual Trap

Raylee Bishop, William Penn Shotgun Sports Caitlyn Pendleton, William Penn Shotgun Sports Abbey Pals, Grand View University Trap and Skeet KayLynn Sieber, William Penn Shotgun Sports Ashley Hunter, William Penn Shotgun Sports

TrapTeams

Wartburg Knights, 481 points William Penn University, 479 points Simpson College Shooting Sports, 476 points

Super Sporting Championship

Men’s Individual Super Sporting

Parker Miklaszewski, Wartburg Knights Ty Ready, Wartburg Knights Jake Frederick, Ballard Clay Bombers Noah Seelye, William Penn Shotgun Sports Christofer Gardner, Wartburg Knights

Women's Individual Super Sporting

KayLynn Sieber, William Penn Shotgun Sports Quinn Schuppner, Upper Iowa University Anna Lopez, Simpson College Shooting Sports Janzie Mason, Grand View University Trap and Skeet Raylee Bishop, William Penn Shotgun Sports

Super Sporting Teams

Wartburg Knights, 131 points William Penn University, 125 points Simpson College Shooting Sports, 122 points

High Over All Championship

Men’s Individual HOA

Evan Guttormson, Wartburg Knights, Captain Dominick Ver Meer, William Penn Shotgun Sports Breydon Paxson, Simpson College Shooting Sports Parker Miklaszewski, Wartburg Knights Mathew Brindley, William Penn Shotgun Sports

Women's Individual HOA

Raylee Bishop, William Penn Shotgun Sports, Captain KayLynn Sieber, William Penn Shotgun Sports Angelina Monfrey, Upper Iowa University Holly Boeke, William Penn Shotgun Sports Quinn Schuppner, Upper Iowa University

HOA Teams

William Penn University, 1551 points Wartburg Knights, 1492 points Simpson College Shooting Sports, 1489 points

The Scholastic Clay Target Program is the largest, fastest growing, and most exciting youth clay target program in the US. Student athletes from elementary through high school and college have the opportunity to compete in sports such as trap, skeet, and sporting clays, as well as Olympic disciplines like bunker trap and international skeet.

The SCTP is a youth development program, first and foremost and we do this through the shooting sports and competitive shooting. The SCTP’s mission is to help kids reach their highest potential in becoming the best athletes and young adults they can be. For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target Program in Iowa, contact Chris Van Gorp, DNR Shooting Sports Coordinator at 515-313-8048 or chris.vangorp@dnr.iowa.gov.