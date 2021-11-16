Rabbi Yaron Reuven with BeEzrat Hashem Inc. Premiers Film “The World of Lies” to Break the Illusion of Materialism
Rabbi Reuven narrates the film based on his experience as a Wall Street multimillionaire who changed his life to pursue the truth of Torah.HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldwide Jewish kiruv organization BeEzrat Hashem has just released the film The World of Lies. After producing almost 5000 Torah videos and over 140 short films, the organization launched a film in both English and Hebrew for the first time. It’s been urgently released without prior marketing and preparation due this unprecedented time of worldwide spiritual emergency.
The World of Lies disrupts the worldly illusion of false pleasure by empowering viewers to see past the admiration of fame, fortune and desires. Rabbi Yaron Reuven narrates the film based on his perspective of having been a Wall Street multimillionaire, who then changed his life to pursue the truth of Torah.
In the film the viewer is asked: “who are you admiring?” According to Proverbs 27:2 the viewer is taught that a person is whom he admires.
Rabbi Reuven is a proud member of the Igud HaRabbonim (The Rabbinical Alliance of America), a national rabbinic organization founded in 1942. His work at BeEzrat Hashem Inc. has garnered support from major Rabbanim such as Rav Eliyahu Ben Haim who is the Av Beit Din (head of the rabbinical court) of Mekor Haim in Queens. More recently, the Chief Rabbi of Israel HaRav Yitzchak Yosef has supported his work.
To watch the film, visit: https://www.beezrathashem.org/lectures
About BeEzrat Hashem Inc.
BeEzrat HaShem Inc. is a Jewish 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization committed to solving the spiritual ignorance and moral crises we have in the world today. The organizations’ kiruv (bringing people closer to HaShem and His holy Torah) message and endless work is spread throughout the world. In addition to an extensive online presence, BeEzrat HaShem Inc. distributes hundreds of thousands of Torah CDs and kiruv packages by mail.
Rabbi Yaron Reuven and Rabbi Efraim Kachlon have become the providers of teachings topics such as: Wasting Seed, Avodah Zarah in sheitels (wigs), immodesty/sexual exploitation, conversion to Judaism, anti-missionary, and Mussar (Character Development). By unapologetically teaching and proving the Emet (Truth) of the God of Yisrael and His Torah to every person that desires it, countless people are finally being given the tools to choose to live wisely.
