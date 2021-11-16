Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster and the First Family Announce the 55th Annual Governor's Carolighting

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the 55th Annual Governor's Carolighting at the South Carolina State House's north steps, on Sunday, November 21 at 6:00 PM. Those unable to attend in person can view the event on television and online via SCETV.

"Each year Peggy and I look forward to welcoming South Carolinians from around the state to the State House and joining with them to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season," said Gov. Henry McMaster. 

This year's Carolighting is sponsored by Experience Columbia SC, the Columbia Garden Club, and the Garden Club of South Carolina.

Reverend Tony Foster of Restoration Worship Center in Greenwood will serve as the evening's emcee. 

The State Chrismas tree is a 35-foot-tall sheared Concolor Fir, also known as a white fir, and comes from Pinetum Christmas Tree Farm in Swanton, Maryland. TimberTech of Greer, S.C. donated their delivery services to bring the tree to Columbia for the 17th consecutive year. 

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster

WHAT: 55th Annual Governor's Carolighting 

WHEN: Sunday, November 21 at 6:00 PM

WHERE: South Carolina State House, north steps, Columbia, S.C. 

