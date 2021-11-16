Westbound I-10 restricted tonight (Nov. 16) near Sky Harbor Airport

PHOENIX – Westbound Interstate 10 will be restricted near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport tonight and early Wednesday (Nov. 16-17) for pavement repair work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The eastbound I-10 on-ramp from southbound State Route 143 also will be closed tonight for guardrail repair. Overnight lane and ramp restrictions also are scheduled on westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) approaching I-10

Drivers should use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through the following overnight restrictions:

Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between 40th Street and the I-17 “Split” interchange from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, to 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 17.

Southbound SR 143 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, to 4 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17. Detour : Consider using the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road. Note : Eastbound Broadway Road narrowed to two lanes overnight at I-10.

: Consider using the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road. : Eastbound Broadway Road narrowed to two lanes overnight at I-10. Westbound US 60 narrowed to four lanes and the westbound US 60 HOV ramp approaching westbound I-10 closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, to 4 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, for barrier replacement.

The work is being done as part of ADOT’s I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. For more information about the project visit i10BroadwayCurve.com. ADOT also provides a free project app and email alerts.