Submit Release
News Search

There were 903 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,589 in the last 365 days.

Westbound I-10 restricted tonight (Nov. 16) near Sky Harbor Airport

51323433342_2934de6d94_b.jpgPHOENIX – Westbound Interstate 10 will be restricted near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport tonight and early Wednesday (Nov. 16-17) for pavement repair work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The eastbound I-10 on-ramp from southbound State Route 143 also will be closed tonight for guardrail repair. Overnight lane and ramp restrictions also are scheduled on westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) approaching I-10

Drivers should use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through the following overnight restrictions:

  • Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between 40th Street and the I-17 “Split” interchange from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, to 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 17.
  • Southbound SR 143 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, to 4 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17. Detour: Consider using the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road. Note: Eastbound Broadway Road narrowed to two lanes overnight at I-10.
  • Westbound US 60 narrowed to four lanes and the westbound US 60 HOV ramp approaching westbound I-10 closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, to 4 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, for barrier replacement. 

The work is being done as part of ADOT’s I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. For more information about the project visit i10BroadwayCurve.com. ADOT also provides a free project app and email alerts

You just read:

Westbound I-10 restricted tonight (Nov. 16) near Sky Harbor Airport

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.