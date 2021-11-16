Learn How to Uncover Your Family Stories at the Library & Archives’ Family History Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Learn how to uncover your family stories from expert researchers at the Tennessee State Library & Archives’ free Family History Day on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27, starting at 9:30 a.m. with research assistance available all day. to bring whatever information they have, including names, dates and places, to get started.

Although the Family History Day event is free, reservations are required due to limited seating. The Library & Archives will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, for the Thanksgiving holiday, so guests are encouraged to make reservations early. To make a reservation, visit bit.ly/TNFHD21.

“Since moving to our beautiful new facility, we are able to accommodate more guests at this year’s Family History Day than ever before,” said Chuck Sherrill, Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist. “Each year our staff looks forward to helping patrons uncover new family stories, and this year with the state-of-the-art technologies we have in place, our collections are even more accessible.”

The Library & Archives is located at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way North on the northeast corner of Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, across from the Tennessee State Museum. Parking is available for guests in the Library & Archives garage on Jackson Street/Junior Gilliam Way.

The Library & Archives is open for research throughout the year, Tuesday to Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT. The interactive exhibit lobby, featuring displays highlighting the state's most precious historical documents, is open to the public Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT.

To reserve your spot to attend Family History Day, visit bit.ly/TNFHD21. To learn more about the Library & Archives or schedule a research visit, call 615-741-2764, email ask@tsla.libanswers.com or visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/plan-your-visit.