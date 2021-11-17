AgTrax Named 2021 Agri-Business of the Year - Grain Accounting Software Company Headquartered in Hutchinson, Kan.
Led by President Gayle Lewis, AgTrax has 40+ expert employees, and serves customers in 24-States + CanadaHUTCHINSON, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AgTrax, a global agribusiness software solutions company, headquartered in downtown Hutchinson, Kan., was selected as the recipient of the 2021 Agri-Business of the Year award by the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business Committee. The business was recognized for its 25-years of serving the global, state, and local agriculture communities, at a Farm City Week breakfast hosted by the Chamber and sponsored by AgTrax, on Wednesday, November 17.
Formed in 1996, AgTrax is the agribusiness industry’s leading grain accounting software solutions provider, designed specifically for grain elevators, fertilizer companies, full-service cooperatives, ethanol production plants, feed stores, agronomy product and service providers, petroleum outlets, c-stores, and other types of businesses in agriculture.
In 2014, AgTrax leaders refocused the company on what it does best – developing accounting software – and began creating strategic partnerships with ‘ag-centric’ software innovation organizations, to offer clients a variety of integrated applications to help meet their needs. A practice AgTrax continues today, along with introducing new advanced software solutions.
In May 2021, the company moved to its new upper-story office conversion in downtown Hutchinson, Kan. and celebrated their 25-years in business with a reception and ribbon cutting, attended by Kansas Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Beam; Katie Sawyer, State Director for U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, City of Hutchinson Mayor, Steve Garza, the Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce, and many of AgTrax’s customers, business partners, and colleagues. The company’s milestones were further recognized, nationally, on June 22, 2021, when AgTrax President, Gayle Lewis was interviewed LIVE by Janet Adkison on RFD-TV’s Market Day Report.
"Successful businesses are built-on relationships,” said Michael Hinton, AgTrax Director of Sales & Marketing. “Creating solid, long-lasting relationships with new and existing customers is, and always has been, our recipe for growth, With this, we also have a genuine responsibility to our agribusiness customers, to provide cutting-edge software solutions and unmatched service and support. Our people (employees & strategic partners alike) remain our greatest asset; it is because of their dedication and loyalty, that AgTrax can serve its customers and our local ag community with honesty, trust, fairness, and respect. We appreciate the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business Committee recognizing AgTrax for our continued, sustainable growth.”
“For 25-years and counting, AgTrax has been the ‘game-changing leader’ in the agribusiness software market; having contributed significantly to the global agriculture industry, the State of Kansas, and the Hutchinson/Reno County ag community. We congratulate them on their accomplishments and are proud to honor them with the Agri-Business of the Year award!” said Debra Teufel, President/CEO, Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce.
###
The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce advocates for a prosperous business climate, promotes tourism through the Visit Hutch division, and economic development through the Greater Hutch Economic Development Partnership, and provides a framework to create connections and collaboration to enhance the quality of life in Reno County for members and communities. The Agri-business Committee is committed to raising awareness of the impact agriculture has on the Reno County economy. www.hutchchamber.com
