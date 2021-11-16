Submit Release
PennDOT Announces Successful Participation in Paint the Plow Program in District 9 Region

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is pleased to honor the District 9 participants in this year’s Paint the Plow outreach program, which traditionally promotes winter driving safety and fosters appreciation for high school art programs and student creativity.

Ten schools from Bedford, Cambria, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties took part in the activity:

Bedford High School

Berlin Brothersvalley High School

Blacklick Valley High School

Cambria Heights High School

Central Cambria High School

Everett High School

Forest Hills High School

Richland High School

Turkeyfoot Valley Area High School

Tussey Mountain High School

The program returned this fall after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. As schools moved out of virtual and hybrid learning environments, the activity was designed to be fun and easy-going. Instead of being a judged contest, schools across the Commonwealth were invited to create artwork that reflects their school’s spirit.

As in the past, all of the decorated plow blades will be on display at the PennDOT county maintenance offices, until they are put into winter service to maintain state-owned roadways in the District 9 region. 

