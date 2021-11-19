The Dirty Shirts Can’t “Shake” Love At First Sight On Their New Single
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas-based Rock N’ Roll outfit The Dirty Shirts have released a new single from their yet-to-be-announced debut full-length. The new track, titled “Shake”, is an old-school, hip-swaying throwback that you’d want to hear at your favorite all-night dance spot. Bringing the bluesy-rock swagger of acts like The Rolling Stones and Rival Sons, “Shake” showcases the intrepid, toe-tapping licks of vocalist and lead guitarist Nick Santa Maria, paired wonderfully with a guest vocal spot from Rachel Farrell.
Getting into the narrative focus of “Shake”, Nick shares: "I think this song is about that moment when, through the haze of a club or a show, you see someone, and you're in the perfect place to fall into an obsessive love with this person that you've never met, and probably won't see again. We project everything we want onto them, and go through the whole range of emotions and lifetime of the relationship over the course of a loud band's set and cheap drinks."
Going further into the musical structure of the track, Nick adds, “'Shake' encompasses all the things that made me connect with music - big vocal hooks, huge and driving drums, driving bass lines, and big guitars. I think a lot of our influences are on our sleeve with this, and we like it that way."
“Shake” sees The Dirty Shirts partnering with multi-Grammy-winning engineer Tre Nagella at Luminous Sound studio, with Nagella tapped to handle production duties on the band’s upcoming album. To celebrate the release of their new single, The Dirty Shirts are playing a special show at Three Links Deep Ellum in Dallas TONIGHT (November 19th).
For more on The Dirty Shirts, follow them on Instagram or stream their music on Spotify.
David McDonald
Getting into the narrative focus of “Shake”, Nick shares: "I think this song is about that moment when, through the haze of a club or a show, you see someone, and you're in the perfect place to fall into an obsessive love with this person that you've never met, and probably won't see again. We project everything we want onto them, and go through the whole range of emotions and lifetime of the relationship over the course of a loud band's set and cheap drinks."
Going further into the musical structure of the track, Nick adds, “'Shake' encompasses all the things that made me connect with music - big vocal hooks, huge and driving drums, driving bass lines, and big guitars. I think a lot of our influences are on our sleeve with this, and we like it that way."
“Shake” sees The Dirty Shirts partnering with multi-Grammy-winning engineer Tre Nagella at Luminous Sound studio, with Nagella tapped to handle production duties on the band’s upcoming album. To celebrate the release of their new single, The Dirty Shirts are playing a special show at Three Links Deep Ellum in Dallas TONIGHT (November 19th).
For more on The Dirty Shirts, follow them on Instagram or stream their music on Spotify.
David McDonald
AMW Group
+1 (310) 295-4150
email us here