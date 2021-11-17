Assured Cyber Protection Joins The Leading Hotels of the World’s 2021 Annual Convention
Assured Cyber Protection selected, placing cybersecurity on the agenda for The Leading Hotels of the World’s 2021 Annual Convention.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next generation cyber technology company provides focused solutions to combat rising cyber threats to the hospitality industry.
Lisbon, Portugal, 18th November: Assured Cyber Protection® announced today that the company’s CEO, Mitchell Scherr, has been selected as a keynote speaker at The Leading Hotels of the World’s 2021 Annual Convention. Placing cybersecurity prominently on the conference agenda is recognition of the rising importance of this topic for the industry and their customers.
The coronavirus pandemic presented significant challenges for the hospitality industry with many hotels and restaurants closing because of a lack of business. As those in hospitality begin to welcome back their guests there is another looming concern and that’s digitalisation. As the fourth industrial revolution introduces opportunity and new ways of working, it also exposes the industry to a heightened risk of cyberattack.
“Digital transformation and the necessity to meet customer needs in a rapidly-changing digitally-enabled world, presents problems for hotels. Customers are looking for efficiency and an altogether smoother guest experience. Technology has become a key enabler to business, but it has exposed organisations to exponential cyber risk.” said Scherr. “We are already working with prestigious hotels to meet their cyber challenges and we are extremely honoured to participate at The Leading Hotels of the World convention,” he added.
In addition to the keynote, Scherr and his team will meet with individual hotel representatives at the conference’s market place. They will discuss how they address the risks posed at the human/technology interface and how human and organisational behaviours can increase cyber risk. These sessions will use virtual reality technology to give representatives a real immersive experience to highlight cyber risk.
“We are delighted to welcome Assured Cyber Protection to our Annual Convention,” said Michael Lederman, Vice President of Information Technology, The Leading Hotels of the World. “Having a specialist cyber security company like ACP join us at this event highlights the rising importance of security to the hospitality industry.”
According to a recent report, commissioned by ACP, last year the hospitality industry accounted for 13% of total cybersecurity incidents. With that number expected to rise, and hundreds of millions of people travelling each year, cyber safety has emerged as a major business risk for all hotels, and especially those catering to a clientele where security is a primary concern.
Assured Cyber Protection is a next generation cybersecurity company that intelligently and securely connects people and technology to keep businesses secure, resilient, and sustainable in a continuously changing landscape. The ACP team of cybersecurity and behavioural experts assess, monitor, and mitigate cyber threats and attacks and foster top-down leadership to manage core business cyber risks posed by people, policies, processes and technology.
Comprised of more than 400 hotels in over 80 countries, LHW is the largest collection of independent luxury hotels. In 1928, 38 independent hoteliers came together to create LHW. Since then, the Company has carefully curated distinctive hotels, resorts, inns, chalets, villas, and safari camps from the snow-capped Alps of Europe to the African veldt, to share them with adventurous souls who seek the remarkably uncommon. The LHW community is filled of exceptional individuals, united by a passion for the surprising discoveries and details that come with every experience. LHW hoteliers are artisans of hospitality whose expertise, commitment to excellence, and individual flair allows them to create story-worthy moments for their guests. And it is these authentic, individualized experiences combined with the warm hospitality and high-touch service they provide that keeps discerning travelers returning again and again. LHW’s collection covers the globe and promises a broad range of destinations and uncommon experiences, enhanced by LHW’s tiered guest loyalty program Leaders Club. From converted former palaces, and countryside retreats run by the same families for generations, to gleaming skyscrapers in dynamic urban centers, serene private island escapes, glamorous tented camps – and beyond – explore, find inspiration, and experience unforgettable travel moments. For more information visit: www.lhw.com, Facebook @LeadingHotels, Twitter @LeadingHotels and Instagram @leadinghotelsoftheworld
