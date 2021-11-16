NEW LGBTQIA+ Vlog and Podcast by US Event Photos

LGBTQIA+ Playlist Podcast host and US Event Photos lead photographer Mike Gatty.

US Event Photos announces a LGBTQIA centric podcast and Vlog with host Mike Gatty. The episodes will highlight gay travel, relationships, and personalities.

BALTIMORE, MD, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US Event Photos and host Mike Gatty announce the launch of a new LGBTQIA+ Vlog and podcast celebrating gay travel, personalities, entrepreneurs, influencers, and artists. The LGBTQIA+ Playlist features twenty-minute episodes that will post to the US Event Photos YouTube channel as well as common audio podcast platforms. The premier episode is November 26 and will feature V-log YouTube hosts Welcome to Sam Jose, a gay couple --Sam and Jose -- living in Orlando, FL.

Their story highlights must see travel destinations around Orlando and celebrates this charming couple who got married on a YouTube live stream. They call it “Loving out loud” and will be the kickoff for the new LGBTQIA+ Playlist.

The LGBTQIA+ Playlist started after Gatty interviewed Miles Immler, a transexual man he went to high school and prom with in the 1980’s. Immler’s story was told in a three-part series on being transexual today and was produced by US Event Photos as part of the Patterson Park Podcast, a Baltimore, Maryland centric show. However, Immler’s unique story caused Gatty to put those three episodes into a separate playlist, and The LGBTQIA+ Playlist was born. Now, it is expanded as its own standalone Vlog and podcast.

“These genuine stories highlight the achievements, the challenges, and the hopes of the LGBTQIA+ community. When I finished the Miles episodes, I realized how much I had to learn, even though I’m an openly gay man. I went to high school with Miles. I knew him then as a girl, that’s how he presented. I had no idea the struggle he faced even though he was one of my closest friends. Stories like Miles, and like Sam and Jose, are everywhere. This new playlist will bring those stories forward.”

Gatty started vlogging and podcasting during the pandemic to explore his Baltimore community. The Patterson Park Podcast was a local hit, and content creation is now part of US Event Photos, a national experiential photo marketing and event photography company. Future content marketing projects include an upcoming limited series celebrating travel to LGBTQIA+ Miami; the details are currently being finalized for a coproduction with a Miami travel bureau.

Subscribe to the LGBTQIA+ playlist.