Cloud Orchestration Industry Predicted to Grow at Recorded CAGR of 21.8%

Cloud Orchestration Industry

increase in demand for cloud automation, security, protected networks and reduced IT expenditure are like to drive the cloud orchestration adoption among SMEs

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The government, education, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segments are experiencing significant demand for cloud orchestration due to their growing customer base and Internet users. In addition, reduced investment in new software and services in the banking and insurance industry is expected to boost the cloud orchestration industry in the near future. In addition, in the healthcare segment, cloud adoption is increasing in some regions due to low cost, increased reliability and scalability.

According to a new report by Allied Market Research titled Cloud Orchestration Industry by Solution, Deployment Model, User Type, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global Cloud Orchestration Industry was valued at $3,496 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $13,633 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2017 to 2023.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 177 Pages) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2315

North America was the highest market in the cloud orchestration industry in 2016 due to the growing demand for low-cost cloud infrastructure development and the growing demand for optimized process automation by enterprises. Various industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and retail are adopting cloud orchestration solutions for better business targeting. For example, in September 2016, Oracle announced a cloud orchestration solution for optimizing retail marketing activities. In addition, it is important for industry participants to enhance their overall cloud orchestration solution to ensure business operations and process configuration skills and efficiency in various emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, USA, USA and Middle East. I recognized the sex.

Increased ICT spending and increased cloud adoption across industries such as BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government and education are expected to drive the orchestration industry's penetration into the cloud. In the Asia-Pacific and Europe, there is a growing demand for cloud orchestration adoption, high adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, and deployment of low-cost IT infrastructure, which will help the cloud orchestration industry grow over the next few years. Expected to promote.

North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2016, accounting for around 45.5% share of the overall Cloud Orchestration Industry. In addition, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period, driven by growth in penetration of workforce mobility and cloud adoption by small- and mid-sized companies.

The key players profiled in the study are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Rackspace U.S., Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, VMware, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., BMC Software, Inc., and FlexiScale Technologies Limited.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2315

Key Findings of the Cloud Orchestration Industry:

• The hybrid deployment model segment accounted for the highest share of the Cloud Orchestration Industry in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2017 to 2023.

• North America generated the highest revenue in 2016, valued at $1,589 million.

• SMEs dominate the Cloud Orchestration Industry, in terms of growth, and are expected to lead during the forecast period as well.

• U.S. led the Cloud Orchestration Industry in 2016. In addition, Canada, China, UK, Japan, and the other emerging markets are anticipated to provide significant opportunities for major players.

Similar Reports –

1. Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market

2. Web Service Cloud Market



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.