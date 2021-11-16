EU stakeholders outreach on the Trade and Technology Council Working Group on Global Trade Challenges

United States Brussels, 16 November 2021

During the successful first meeting of the EU-US Trade and Technology Council (TTC) in Pittsburgh on 29 September 2021, the EU and the US agreed, among other things, to work together on global trade challenges, focusing, in particular, on challenges from non-market economic policies and practices; avoiding new and unnecessary barriers in products and services of emerging technology; promoting and protecting labour rights and decent work; and, following further consultations, trade and environment issues. A dedicated TTC Working Group was set up for this purpose (Working Group 10 on Global Trade Challenges).

In this context, and in order to allow a targeted discussion, the EU invites stakeholders to participate and contribute to three outreach events on the different work strands of this TTC Working Group:

a first event on challenges from non-market economic policies and practices on 25 November 2021 ;

a second event on avoiding new and unnecessary barriers in products and services of emerging technology on 29 November 2021 ; and

a third event on promoting and protecting labour rights and decent work, and on trade and environment issues on 2 December 2021.

The Pittsburgh Statement, in particular its Annex V, provides more details on the objectives and goals of each of these work strands of the Working Group on Global Trade Challenges. The EU and the US now need to take forward what was agreed in this statement.

The three EU Stakeholders Outreach events will provide an opportunity for experts from industry, academia and civil society to give their views and discuss, with representatives of EU authorities, the priorities to be pursued in each of the work strands of the TTC Working Group on Global Trade Challenges.

Stakeholders are invited to submit inputs, questions and comments in advance of the event by using the Futurium online platform (EU-US Trade and Technology Council / Working Group 10 Global Trade Challenges). Participants will also be invited to share views during the event.

Lead participant for the 3 events

European Commission DG TRADE Acting Deputy Director General and Director for The Americas, Rupert Schlegelmilch.

Practical details

Venue : The three events will be virtual meetings.

: The three events will be virtual meetings. Dates, time, registration:

The stakeholder event on challenges from non-market economic policies and practices will take place on 25 November 2021, 14h30-15h45 CET. Please REGISTER before 23 November 2021 17:00 CET. The stakeholder event on avoiding new and unnecessary barriers in products and services of emerging technology will take place on 29 November 2021, 15h-16h CET. Please REGISTER before 25 November 2021, 17:00 CET. The stakeholder event on promoting and protecting labour rights and decent work and on trade and environment issues will take place on 2 December 2021, 16h-17h30 CET. Please REGISTER before 30 November 2021, 17:00 CET.

For each of these events, attendance is limited to 2 participants per organisation. Registered participants will receive a confirmation e-mail with further information on how to connect in due course. Any change of name should be communicated no later than by 9:00 CET of the day of the event TRADE-D1-REQUEST-BOX@ec.europa.eu.

Agenda for each of the events (subject to further changes)

Useful information