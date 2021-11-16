Varicella Live Vaccine Market Shows Astonishing Growth in The Upcoming Year

Increase in awareness of varicella live vaccines, and surge in adoption is the major factors propelling the growth of the varicella live vaccine market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Varicella Live Vaccine Market by Product (Monovalent Varicella Vaccine and Combination Varicella Vaccine), Application (Chickenpox Immunization, Herpes Zoster Immunization, and MMRV Immunization), and Provider (Public Provider, and Private Provider): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026." The report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including key winning strategies, industry drivers & restraints, market size & forecast, top investment pockets, competitive landscape, and wavering market trends. As per the report, the global varicella live vaccine industry was estimated at $2.71 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $4.22 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in immunization programs across the globe, the surge in awareness regarding the use of varicella live vaccines, and rise in adoption of varicella live vaccines are the major factors driving the growth of the global varicella live vaccine market. On the other hand, high monetary inputs associated with the production restrains the growth to some extent. However, high growth potential in emerging economies has paved the way for a number of opportunities in the industry.

The monovalent varicella vaccine segment to remain lucrative by 2026-

Based on the product, the monovalent varicella vaccine segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance till 2026. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the estimated period.

The chickenpox immunization segment to lead the trail-

Based on the application, the chickenpox immunization segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2018 and is anticipated to dominate throughout 2019–2026. The herpes zoster segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the study period.

North America to rule the roost in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during 2019–2026.

Leading Market Players:

GlaxoSmithKline plc,

Changchun BCHT Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Green Cross Holdings (GC Pharma)

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited

Merck & Co. Inc.

Bio-Med Pvt. Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation)

Novo Medi Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Sanofi

These players have taken recourse to high-end market strategies such as partnerships, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launch to brace their stand in the industry.

