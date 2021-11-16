Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, November 16, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of November 16 include the following:

Tuesday, November 16 to Thursday, November 18: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will participate in the Republican Governors Association’s annual meeting, Arizona Biltmore, Phoenix, AZ

Tuesday, November 16 at 12:30 PM: Lt. Governor Evette will speak to the Spartanburg Rotary Club, Piedmont Club, 361 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, S.C.

Wednesday, November 17 at 1:00 PM: Lt. Governor Evette will participate in the Emergency Department Opening at Bon Secours St. Francis in Greenville, 1 Street Francis Drive, Greenville, S.C.

Wednesday, November 16 at 3:15 PM (MST): Gov. McMaster will participate in the Republican Governors Association’s Corporate Plenary I: DC Dysfunction – Republican Governors Lead the Way Forward, Arizona Biltmore, Frank Lloyd Wright Ballroom E & F, Phoenix, AZ

Sunday, November 21 at 6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will participate in the 55th annual Governor’s Carolighting, State House, north steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: November 8, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of November 8, 2021, included:

Monday, November 8

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM: Policy meeting.

1:04 PM: Agency call.

2:00 PM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer.

2:10 PM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer.

2:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony for Phase 1 of the Carolina Crossroads Project, 1698 Burnette Drive, Columbia, S.C.

3:42 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

3:47 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

3:55 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

3:58 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

4:03 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

4:32 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

Tuesday, November 9

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a COVID-19 briefing call with state officials.

10:45 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Baptist Convention’s Christian Life and Public Affairs Committee, First Baptist Church, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Policy meeting.

5:15 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Reamer King, Florence, S.C.

Wednesday, November 10

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster joined Scott Willis of DartPoints, Bob Quinn of South Carolina Research Authority and Daniel Dorsel of the Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics for the rollout of the South Carolina’s first Internet Exchange, 701 Whaley Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, November 11

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster toured Tactical Medical Solutions, 1250 Harris Bridge Road, Anderson, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster toured ACL Airshop, 500 Park Commerce Road, Greenville, S.C.

Friday, November 12

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a COVID-19 briefing call with state officials.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership "Manufacturing Excellence Awards”, Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive, Room 202, Greenville, S.C.

-###-