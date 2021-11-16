Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Hosts Governor of Iowa Kim Reynolds on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

Listen to episode twenty-nine of “The Nebraska Way” podcast by clicking here.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Ricketts released the 29th episode of “The Nebraska Way” featuring Governor of Iowa, Kim Reynolds. During the episode, Governor Reynolds discusses her career in public service, her priorities as governor of Iowa, and today’s fight against the Biden Administration’s far-left agenda.

Governor Kim Reynolds is the 43rd governor of Iowa, and has the distinction of being the first woman elected to the state’s highest office in November 2018.

Governor Reynolds has a long-standing record of public service, having served four terms as the Clarke County Treasurer before being elected to the Iowa Senate in November 2008. Two years later, as running mate of former Governor Terry Branstad, she was elected Lieutenant Governor and served nearly two terms before succeeding Branstad as Governor of Iowa in May 2017, when he left office to become United States Ambassador to China.

Governor Reynolds’ strong conservative values are reflected in her priorities for Iowa. Under her leadership, Iowans have benefited from:

• The largest tax cut in state history and continued tax reform

• Record investments in public education year-over-year

• Increased access to behavioral and mental health care, including the creation of Iowa’s first Children’s Mental Health System

• Aggressive workforce policy initiatives that will ensure 70 percent of Iowans achieve training or education beyond high school by 2025

Governor Reynolds is proud of her Iowa roots. A small-town, rural Iowa girl at heart, she grew up in Madison County, graduated from Interstate 35 Community Schools in 1977, married her husband Kevin Reynolds in 1982, worked and raised three daughters, and completed her bachelors degree from Iowa State University in 2016 while serving as Lieutenant Governor. The Reynolds cherish spending time together as a family with their daughters, sons-in-law, and especially their 11 grandchildren, all who live nearby in central Iowa.

Listen to episode 29 by clicking here. Listen to previous episodes and follow “The Nebraska Way” podcast on SoundCloud by clicking here, and on YouTube by clicking here. You can also find the podcast in the iTunes store and on the Apple podcast app.