Bling Jewelry Debuts Vaccination Jewelry Collection
Bling Jewelry an online jewelry retailer based in NJ, has released a vaccination jewelry collection for men and women, to display their vaccination status.
Wearing vaccinated jewelry lets the community around you know that you were vaccinated and shows you’re socially conscious and considerate of the people around you in a fun way.”NORTH BERGEN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bling Jewelry, an online jewelry and accessory retailer based in New Jersey, has released a vaccination jewelry collection for men and women, as a stylish and safe way to display their vaccination status to the world.
According to data tracked by the Washington Post, about 66.2 percent of the nation’s population, have received at least one coronavirus dose.
Bling Jewelry, an online jewelry and accessory retailer based in New Jersey, has developed a collection of over a dozen pieces including vaccinated rings, charms and necklaces for him and her. Bling Jewelry is making it easier to show the world that getting vaccinated is important and is asking customers to show support for science. Some phrases on the various jewelry items include ‘COVID-19 Vaccinated’, ‘Fully Vaccinated’, ‘Vaxxed’ and more.
“Wearing vaccinated jewelry lets the community around you know that you were vaccinated and shows you’re socially conscious and considerate of the people around you in a fun way,” said Elena Castaneda, CEO of Bling Jewelry.
The collection is a way to send a global message and to protect others. According to the Centers for Disease Control, getting vaccinated is one of the many ways to help protect from COVID-19. Other ways are by wearing a face mask and using physical distance. By wearing vaccinated jewelry, a person is showing is it important to protect others. Vaccinated jewelry also makes a great gift to help protect those around.
Bling Jewelry is an online jewelry and accessory retailer that aims to provide stylish and high-quality jewelry to a wide audience through its team of internal designers and manufacturers, as well as through the partnerships that they have built up through the years. Founded by Elena Castaneda, who began the business in a single apartment in Manhattan, Bling has since expanded to become a top seller of sterling silver jewelry, and a multi-million-dollar company with manufacturers across the globe.
To learn more about Bling Jewelry, their range of products, or to see the new vaccination jewelry collection, you can visit https://www.blingjewelry.com
Notes for the Editor: Please address any and all press inquiries to Elena Castaneda, who can be reached by mail at 5901 West Side Ave Suite #401, North Bergen, NJ 07047. Email inquiries can be sent directly to Elena@blingjewelry.com.
