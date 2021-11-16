Netflix To Release Two New “Transformers: Cyberverse” Movies Featuring Xavier Cadeau as the Voice of Dead End
Cadeau also set to appear at the 7th annual Wintercon sci-fi expo in JanuaryNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK – November 15, 2021 – Award-winning voice actor Xavier Cadeau, who voices the iconic Dead End character in “Transformers: Cyberverse,” today announced that Netflix is scheduled to release two more “Cyberverse” movies on November 21, 2021.
The talented Cadeau was nominated this year for three One Voice Awards and won Best Performance in Radio Imaging. He is the first African American to voice Dead End, who has been a consistent presence in the “Transformers” series for more than 30 years.
Cadeau is also announcing his upcoming appearance at the Wintercon New York Sci-Fi Expo from January 15-16, 2022.
“I am so excited to spend quality time with fans,” said Cadeau. “We are going to have so much fun at New York City’s first and only casino-hotel: The Hyatt Regency JFK Airport at Resorts World. It is going to be amazing to hang out with sci-fi stars from iconic films and TV, as well as today’s cool sci-fi actors. Fellow cast members and writers from the ‘Transformers’ series look forward to meeting our devoted fans. Please come meet all of us to talk about the show. There will be surprise celebrity guests, an artists’ alley, CosPlay, panels and live events, shopping and after parties. We are available to you for autographs, photos and selfies all weekend.”
Cadeau’s voiceover career spans 25 years. He has voiced numerous national products, including Gatorade, McDonalds, Foot Locker and National Geographic, and is known for several roles in the highly popular video games Grand Theft Auto V, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and Conflict: Vietnam. He had a recurring role in HBO’s critically acclaimed series “The Night Of,” which starred Riz Ahmed and Michael K. Williams and voiced Zixx Of The Black Blade in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”
To learn more about Cadeau, visit www.xaviergreatvoice.com.
