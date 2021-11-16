Homicide: 1900 Block of 14th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, November 15, 2021, in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 6:05 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members canvassed the area and located an adult male victim in the 2100 block of 14th Street, Southeast, suffering from a gunshot wound and another adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals. After all life-saving efforts failed, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 68 year-old Nathaniel Martin, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.