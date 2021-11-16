Barry & Jason Games Recruits Broadcasters In Anchorman Charity Challenge
Each time a broadcaster uploads a video tagging @barryandjason with #AnchormanChallenge Barry and Jason will donate $50 to the National Brain Tumor Society.
With our new Anchorman Game, we are able to provide a unique incentive to add to our donation to The National Brain Tumor Society in honor of Jovita Moore’s brave fight with brain cancer.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We want the pros to take our Anchorman Game Charity Challenge. Barry & Jason Games and Entertainment today announced a nationwide challenge to all broadcasters to take an Anchorman challenge with proceeds to benefit The National Brain Tumor Society in honor of WSB-TV’s Jovita Moore’s battle with brain cancer.
— Jason Lautenschleger of Barry & Jason Games and Entertainment
Barry & Jason Games are the makers of the popular Anchorman: The Game, the officially licensed board game based on the box office blockbuster starring funnyman Will Ferrell.
Jason Lautenschleger, the Jason of Barry & Jason Games, said, “Each year, Barry & Jason Games joins forces with a charity to connect our love for games with a good cause. With our new Anchorman Game, we are able to provide a unique incentive to add to our donation to The National Brain Tumor Society in honor of Jovita’s brave fight with brain cancer.”
The Anchorman Charity Challenge asks professional broadcasters* (TV, Radio, YouTube and Podcast) to do their best to read a script from Barry & Jason’s Anchorman Game. Just like Ferrell’s Ron Burgundy (Anchorman) character, the guy who has the ability to read aloud anything no matter how strange or inappropriate, without pause or embarrassment, Barry & Jason Games wants to see the pros try it.
Now through December 1, 2021, each time a professional broadcaster uploads a video clip to social media tagging @barryandjason and use hashtags: #AnchormanChallenge or #AnchormanChallengeforJovita, Barry and Jason will donate $50 to the National Brain Tumor Society. Broadcasters are also encouraged to tag a fellow news reporter to challenge them as well!
Any broadcaster who wants to participate simply has to reach out to Barry & Jason on Instagram or through email at fun@barryandjason.com or barryjason@walshpr.com for a script and a game! (Samples can be provided for display and continued use too.)
The challenge is consistent with Barry & Jason Games and Entertainment’s support of journalism and free speech as the annual sponsor of the Annual National Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala (held on Oct. 27, 2021 in New York City).
About the cause:
Jovita Moore was an Emmy Award-winning television anchor from Atlanta’s Channel 2 Action News. She was a member of the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Black Journalists and mother to three. She was known for her grace, integrity and sense of humor. In the spring of 2021, Jovita was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. Her fight and positivity inspired everyone who knew her. Jovita passed away on October 28th, 2021.
Barry McLaughlin, the Barry of Barry & Jason Games and Entertainment, said, “We would like to honor Jovita her through comedy and news in hopes that no one has to go through what she had to go through.”
Watch for the kickoff of the #AnchornmanChallenge attempt by FOX29 Philadelphia’s team this week.
Anchorman: The Game, (MSRP $24.99 for 2-8 players ages 17+) is an adult party game where players compete by sabotaging other anchors' news stories with ridiculous magnetic words and phrases to try and get them to laugh while reading the news.
About Barry & Jason Games and Entertainment: Barry McLaughlin and Jason Lautenschleger, the toy inventors behind this party game, met on their first day of college 24 years ago, and have been collaborating ever since. After being contestants on 10 game shows between them (Jeopardy! for Jason, and a Showcase Showdown win on The Price is Right for Barry) they decided to host their own game nights, which quickly turned into their first party game Game Night in a Can. They followed that up with Toy Industry Association’s Toy of the Year Finalist Dr. Biscuits' Radical Road Trip, a unique travel game. Find more information at www.barryandjason.com and interact with the company on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
™Anchorman IP of Paramount Pictures.
@2021 DW Studios, LLC. All Rights Reserved
