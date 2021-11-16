Atlante Tomato Harvest 2021 Atlante Logo Atlante Tomato Harvest Fields 2021

European countries poise for continued food supply chain disruption but the Italian tomato harvest is a glimmer of light in an otherwise gloomy harvest season.

It has been incredible to see the industry work through this exceptional year with labour challenges, raw material cost increases, and COVID to deliver a good harvest.” — Phil Durham

BOLOGNA, EMILIA-ROMAGNA, ITALY, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italian tomato harvest yield is a beacon of light amidst food supply chain gloom.

﻿﻿As European countries poise for continued food supply chain disruption, the Italian tomato harvest has proved to be a glimmer of light in an otherwise gloomy harvest season.

Global food prices have hit the highest level in over a decade after rising by more than 30% in the last year, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) recently announced. Food inflation is being stoked by environmental impacts on farming and labour shortages which are combining to push up the cost of production and transportation of food.

However, in Italy﻿, due to good weather and the dedication of teams throughout the industry the tomato harvest has been successful.

The Tomato News Crop Update reports;

“Overall, it is a very good season, only limited by the availability of packaging. The season has been good and the forecast in the region has increased to 2.9 million tonnes, meaning the estimate for Italy is now 5.9 million tonnes.”

North Italy: Tomato Statistics

The final 2021 Italian tomato production rates are higher than earlier estimates largely due to a very good season in the north, where production reached 3.09 million tonnes, more than the volumes of the contracts, which has never happened before. The weather was good, despite limited localised hailstorms. Average farm yield from the 38,621 hectares planted was just over 80 t/ha. with an average brix rating of 4.88. The second half of the crop was particularly good.

South Italy: Tomato Statistics

In the south, after a bad 2020 crop, this was also a good season with an average of 90.87 t/ha from 32,596 hectares, for a final production of 2.96 million tonnes. The only issues were in Caserta early in the season which suffered as a result of low temperatures. In Puglia, there was enough water in the Occhito reservoir, so the region achieved good yield per hectare. Fruit quality was good with high brix levels.

﻿The knock on effect of a good harvest in northern Italy means that Atlante has witnessed greater supply chain costs as it was necessary to move more raw materials from fields in the north to processors in the south.﻿

Phil Durham, Atlante’s UK Commercial Director:

“﻿The tomato harvest is never easy but it has been incredible to see the industry work through this exceptional year with labour challenges, raw material cost increases, and COVID to deliver a good harvest."

Prior to the tomato harvest, leading food producers voiced concerns over tomatoes being left to rot in the fields and a fear of steel sheet shortages and aluminium prices having an adverse effect on the availability of packaging.

Atlante has been exporting Italian tinned and processed tomatoes around the world for two decades. They offer full spectrum brief to basket product services which includes end to end supply chain and logistics management.

Natasha Lindhart, CEO Atlante;

“Here at Atlante we continue to demonstrate our commitment to working with our manufacturers to deliver high quality and delicious Italian food to our retailers."

From Field To Fork - Atlante Tomato Harvest 2021