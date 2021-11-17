World Premiere of ILU America (Land of America) Directed and Produced by Taiwo Oduala Heads To Culver City Film Festival

"ILU America" (Land of America), makes its World Premiere at Culver City Film Festival Director-Producer Taiwo Oduala of "ILU America" (Land of America) "ILU America" (Land of America) – (stills of Director-Producer Taiwo Oduala and Actress Doris Simeon) "ILU America" (Land of America) – (stills of cast members) "ILU America" (Land of America) – (stills of Director-Producer Taiwo Oduala)

As an Official Selection of the Culver City Film Festival, ILU America (Land of America) will make its World Premiere on Dec. 4th at Cinemark 18 and XD Theater

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oduataj Productions & Entertainment Inc. CEO Taiwo Oduala who directed and produced “ILU America” (Land of America) announced today that the film will make its world premiere at the Culver City Film Festival on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Cinemark 18 and XD Theater in Los Angeles, California.

“ILU America” (Land of America) is an African full length feature foreign language film with suspense, intrigue, emotion, love, and action fully subtitled in English. An indigenous emotional classic reality story of an immigrants’ ordeal and survival. The film is a groundbreaking adventure full of humor where the film’s pessimist, Ade, is forced to discover the meaning of resilience. Despite the obstacles and hardships along the way, his mission is to obtain citizenship in a land he was not born in, so he may see his dream come true.

“ILU America” (Land of America) stars leading actors are Taiwo Oduala who also directed and produced the film and Actress Doris Simeon. The film actors also include Adebauo Salami, Bayo Bankole, Ayo Mogaji, Mistura Asunramu, Femi Brainard, Shina Ayooyinlola, and Isreal Ogunleye Alayo.

The film has received many accolades and won an award at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival for “Best Diaspora Film,” and has already received seven official selections at the Hollywood New Directors Film Festival, Black Film Festival, San Diego Black Film Festival, Marina del Rey Film Festival, Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, Golden State Film Festival, and the Culver City Film Festival. “This film promises to break Hollywood and Nollywood barriers,” says Oduala.

In addition, Oduala has received other awards with his film “ILU OBA” (The Queens Land) at the British Film Institute for “Best Story,” and African Film and Academy Awards for “Best Screenplay Film.”

Oduala is currently in development on his next two feature films, “Love from America” and “Dreaming of America.” Stay connected with him on social media at Instagram.com/taiwooduala for audition and screening updates.

Details of the World Premiere of “ILU America” (Land of America) are below:

FILM: “ILU America” (Land of America)

WHEN: Saturday, December 4, 2021

SCREENING: 7:30 pm (After Party To Follow)

WHERE: The Culver City Film Festival

LOCATION: Cinemark 18 and XD Theater at The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA.

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/los-angeles-premiere-of-the-movie-ilu-america-tickets-203610794367

OFFICIAL TRAILER: https://youtu.be/QhBs201Ndec

IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10239560/

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/iluamericamovie

INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/iluamericamovie

HASHTAGS: #taiwooduala #iluamericamovie #landofamerica #culvercityfilmfestival #worldpremiere #featurefilms #africanfilms #nollywoodmovies #oduataiproductions

For Media Inquiries or Interviews, contact:

Deborah Griffin, Publicist

Strictly Industry PR

Phone: 323.839.4521

Email: deborahmckj@yahoo.com

Official Trailer - "ILU America" (Land of America)