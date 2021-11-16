Fetal Monitoring Market Size to Reach $4.25 Billion & Registering at 5.3% CAGR by 2027

Fetal Monitoring Industry

Rise in investments by governments in healthcare system and hospitals are some of the factors that contribute to the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fetal monitoring market was valued at $2.93 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.25 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Fetal monitoring devices are vital tools that are routinely used in gynecology and obstetrics interventions to examine fetal health during labor & delivery. These devices are also used to monitor three key fetal/maternal parameters such as fetal heart rate, fetal movements, and uterine contractions.

Download Free Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1890

The major factors that drive the global fetal monitoring market include increase in birth rates & preterm births, active government and nongovernment initiatives to provide better maternal & fetal care, and rise in technological advancements pertaining to these devices. For instance, STAN monitor from Neoventa Medical and Monica AN24 monitor, few novel technologies for fetal heart monitoring, are gaining significant foothold in the fetal monitoring market. However, stringent regulatory procedures and high costs associated with these devices are anticipated to restrain the market growth.

The ultrasound segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, accounting for over one-third share of the global fetal monitoring market revenue by 2027. This is due to recent developments in ultrasound technologies, especially the handheld Doppler imaging and fetal screening through ultrasound devices carried out every trimester during pregnancy to estimate the gestational age.

The non-invasive method is expected to dominate the market, as most of the devices used are non-invasive in nature and provide accurate, real-time images, and continues results as compared to the invasive method. The non-portable segment accounted for the largest share in the global fetal monitoring market in 2019.

Based on application, antepartum fetal monitoring held the largest share in 2015 compared to intrapartum fetal monitoring. Hospitals is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the analysis period, as they are leading users of fetal monitoring devices to deliver best maternal and fetal care.

Asia-Pacific has witnessed highest growth rate for fetal monitoring devices, and is expected to continue this trend due to increase in healthcare infrastructural development and high fertility rate, specifically in China and India.

Prominent players operating in the fetal monitoring market have adopted product launch as their key strategy, and focus on launching innovative products to cater to the consumer requirements and strengthen their market share.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1890

The major companies profiled Are:

• GE Healthcare

• Analogic Corporation

• Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Siemens Healthcare

• Medtronic Plc

• Arjohuntleigh (subsidiary of Getinge AB)

• Neoventa Medical AB

• Natus Medical Incorporated

• Spacelabs Healthcare (subsidiary of OSI Systems).

Key Findings Of The Study:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis, current trends, and future estimations of the global fetal monitoring market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the fetal monitoring market growth is provided.

• The electronic fetal monitoring (EFM) segment in product type is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

• Extensive analyses of key segments of the fetal monitoring industry help to understand the types of products and technologies used across various geographies.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry

Stents Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

Immunodiagnostics Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

Ophthalmic Drugs Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.