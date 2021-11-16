Travel Technology Market Shows Huge Demand and Future Scope Including Top Players 2028

Allied Market Research Logo

Travel technology refers to the integration of information and communication technology in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global travel technology market is segmented based on product and region. On the basis of product, it is bifurcated into airline & hospitality IT solutions and global distribution system (GDS). Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market are Amadeus Navitaire, Sabre, Travelport, CRS Technologies, mTrip, Qtech Software, Tramada Systems, PcVoyages 2000, and Lemax.

Highlights of the report:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global travel technology market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided.

• Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

Increase in business travel expenditure, and usage of social media and big data analytics drives the market growth. However, synchronization issues by booking engines and online travel agencies (OTAs) restrain this growth. A shift towards SaaS-based and hosted solutions presents a major opportunity for market expansion.

