Honest Roots Farm releases The Luxe Collection, a New, Supremely Pampering Line of Natural Skin-Care Products
Bring the spa home with these luxurious, all-natural, skin-loving bath and body products.
People have enough stress in their lives; They should have to worry about what harmful ingredients are in their skin-care products. That’s why our motto is: ‘Real ingredients. Yep, that’s it.”WOODFORD, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honest Roots Farm, a clean skin-care company, is launching a new product line on November 28, 2021. Lauren Cook, owner, is excited to welcome her fans to her new handmade collection that they’ve been requesting for some time. Honest Roots Farm is known for helping women to nurture themselves and loved ones with natural safe skin-care items and to feel beautiful, naturally.
This greatly anticipated collection features a range of natural bath and body products including herbal bath salts, eco-friendly lip balms, handmade natural soaps, luxurious clay facial masks, and spa gift boxes, all of which are designed to showcase natural, high-quality ingredients that make women feel pampered and confident in their own skin. The Luxe Collection is scheduled to go live on Nov. 28, 2021. The collection will be sold on the brand-new website honestrootsfarm.com where the limited products are expected to sell out by the end of the season.
The products were created to help women take care of their skin and make them feel like they visited the spa without ever having to leave home. The bath salts are made with Epsom salts and pure botanical blends which will allow a customer to bathe in ingredients that will feed her skin and relax her mind. While in the bath, she can use one of the handmade natural soaps, maybe a bar of P.S. I Vanilla Clove You or a Kissed By a Rosemary Peppermint, which smell amazing because they only use pure essential oils, not chemical fragrances, and won’t dry her skin out like commercial soaps. She can also put on a clay facial mask full of skin-loving super ingredients like matcha powder or activated charcoal, which will help draw out dirt and toxins, leaving her face more radiant and rejuvenated. The new lip balms will make her lips feel soft and supple while also being good for the earth as they come in eco-friendly push-up tubes. Being environmentally friendly and striving toward the goal of zero-waste is important to Honest Roots Farm.
The Luxe Collection ranges in price from very affordable handmade natural soap to high-end luxury gift boxes for those looking to really wow their loved ones. There is something for everyone who wants clean, safe, and truly nourishing skin-care products with nothing bad in them.
About Honest Roots Farm
Lauren Cook started creating handmade soaps and bath and body products when she became pregnant and realized the “natural” products she was using weren’t nearly as natural as they claimed. She began making her own that met her extremely high standards for natural products while staying environmentally conscious. After many years of testing different recipes, creating products by hand, and sharing them with others, Honest Roots Farm’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the natural skin-care industry.
