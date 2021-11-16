Tampa Bay Wave Awarded $50,000 Grant by Florida Business Development Corp to Expand Support for Tech Entrepreneurs
The Florida Business Development Corporation (FBDC) selects Tampa Bay Wave for a $50,000 Grant to Support BIPOC and Other Underrepresented Entrepreneurs.TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Bay Wave, Inc. a nonprofit dedicated to driving opportunity and prosperity in the Tampa Bay region by supporting the growth of high-scale technology companies, is proud to announce that for the second time, they have been awarded a grant from the Florida Business Development Corporation (FBDC), supporting diverse founders from underrepresented populations. This $50,000 grant will help subsidize CORE program scholarships for economically challenged startups.
According to the FBDC, they are committed to expanding opportunities for underrepresented businesses across the markets they serve and Danny Martinez, III will be a featured speaker at Wave’s TechWomen Rising Accelerator Demo Day on November 18, 2021.
Linda Olson, Tampa Bay Wave CEO, added, “This grant provides us with a unique opportunity to share the resources and expertise that our team has developed over the years with entrepreneurs who otherwise would not have access to these resources. We are grateful to the FBDC for providing economic support to increase opportunities for startups to eventually qualify for Small Business Administration (SBA) loan financing programs.”
Tampa Bay Wave has a long history of running nationally-recognized tech business Accelerator programs, such as the TechDiversity Accelerator, powered by the Nielsen Foundation, and the TechWomen Rising Accelerator, powered by JPMorgan Chase, as well as industry-focused Accelerators in CyberTech and Healthtech, adding FinTech in 2022.
Tampa Bay Wave is the only Florida-based organization accepted into Global Accelerator Network - GAN (gan.co), a network of the most respected business accelerators around the world. Thanks to the generous support of corporate sponsors and granting organizations, selected cohort companies can participate in Wave’s accelerator programs at no cost, while Wave takes zero equity from the startups we support.
About Florida Business Development Corporation:
Florida Business Development Corporation (FBDC) is a private, non-profit Certified Development Company established in 1989 to administer the Small Business Administration loan programs in Florida. As the most active lender in the east coast of the U.S., we excel at assisting healthy, growing companies secure long-term, below-market, fixed-rate financing for the acquisition, refinance and development of fixed assets. Our core values include Innovation (we find a way to get the job done), Excellence (we have the utmost commitment to excellence), Integrity (our team is comprised of people who are always above board) and Service (our commitment to serve our clients and communities is our priority). For more information, visit www.fbdc.net.
About Tampa Bay Wave:
Tampa Bay Wave, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing entrepreneurs with facilitated access to the resources, expertise, and capital they need to grow vibrant technology-based companies in Tampa Bay and create high wage tech jobs, thus fostering an innovation-based economy for the region. Since March 2013, Tampa Bay Wave has supported nearly 400 tech startups in Tampa Bay thanks to grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), plus support from its economic development partners Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa. Tampa Bay Wave also receives support from corporate partners and foundations such as A-lign, Bellini Better World, Bank of America, Cherry Bekaert, EY, Florida Blue, Florida Funders, Frontier Communications, Hancock Whitney Bank, KnowBe4, MacDonald Ventures, Sykes Enterprises, Tampa Electric, Tampa Bay Rays/Rowdies Foundation, The Nielsen Foundation, Truist Foundation, and Valley Bank. For more information, visit www.tampabaywave.org
