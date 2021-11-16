Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market to Reach $499.22 Million, Booming at a 9.4% CAGR by 2027 Exclusive Report by CMI

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market, By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), By Product Type (Split-Leg Mattresses, Air Assisted Transfer Device (Regular Mattresses, and Half Mattresses), Slide Sheets, and Transfer Accessories), By Material Type (Single Patient Use and Reusable), and By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), is projected to have a market valuation of US$ 266.18 million in 2020 and is poised to manifest a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2020-2027, as mentioned in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3840

Drivers

Rising in launches of newer and innovative patient lateral transfer devices by key companies is expected to drive growth of the global patient lateral transfer devices market during the forecast period. In March 2017, a supplier of air-based patient handling devices, HoverTech International, had launched Q2Roller Lateral Turning Device developed for easy turning of patients without any need of manual lifting and pulling. This device offers an effective alternative for workers to re-locate patients often for hygiene, wound care, and pressure relief.

Moreover, the rising incidences of COVID-19 is expected to fuel growth of the global patient lateral transfer devices market during the forecast period. As per WHO (World Health Organization), in April 2020, around 604,070 cases of COVID-19 virus were reported in the U.S. This high transmission rate of SARS-CoV-2 virus has led to surge in demand of patient lateral transfer devices.

.Browse 27 Market Data Tables and 26 Figures spread through 201 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market”- Global Forecast to 2027, by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), By Product Type (Air Assisted Transfer Device (Regular Mattresses, Split-leg Mattresses, and Half Mattresses), Slide Sheets, and Transfer Accessories), By Material Type (Single Patient Use and Reusable), and By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others).

The focus of key companies on consolidating their footprint and market presence regionally by raising investment, is expected to fuel growth of the global patient lateral transfer devices market during the forecast period. In July 2019, a subsidiary of Etac, Nordstjernan, had invested about 70% of its shares in HoverTech International, to improve its global footprint in the market of patient transfer devices. Owing to this investment, Nordstjernan will strengthen its position as a distributor of patient transferring devices in the U.S. region.

Buy This Research Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3840

Key Takeaways of the Global Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market:

Due to rise in incidences of SCI (spinal cord injuries), the global patient lateral transfer devices market is projected to manifest a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. As per the report from National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, around 17,730 incidences of SCI (spinal cord injuries) were reported in the U.S. in 2019.

According to the type of product: Due to technological advancements in patient lateral transfer devices, the air-assisted transfer device segment held the major share of the market in 2019. HoverTech International’s Evacuation HoverJack II device is an air-based device used for lifting, in stair evacuation, and for shifting the patients. This device offers a safe handling to care-givers in shifting the bariatric patients from their home to hospitals.

According to type of material: Due to rise in incidences of strokes, the single patient use segment had held a major share of the market in 2019. As per the report from Global Burden of Disease Stroke Statistics Worldwide in 2016, around 13.7 million cases of stroke are reported annually across the globe.

Major companies contributing in the global patient lateral transfer devices market are Patient Positioning System LLC, Air-Matt, Inc., Hovertech International, Sizewise, McAuley Medical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Samarit Medical AG, Getinge AB, Scan Medical, EZ Way, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., and Airpal, Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market, By Product Type:

Air Assisted Transfer Device

Regular Mattresses

Split-leg Mattresses

Half Mattresses

Slide Sheets

Transfer Accessories

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market, By Material Type:

Single Patient Use

Reusable

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Need Customize Report? Please Visit @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/3840

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com