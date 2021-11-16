Hollywood Film “The Elevator” Premiers with Limited Tickets as NFTs on Abris.io NFT Store Front

The Elevator Movie Premiere NFT Ticket

First ever Hollywood Premier Ticket Sold as NFTs on Abris.io

SINGAPORE, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-Winning Film “The Elevator” by Mukesh Modi will host a Film Premiere & Red Carpet on November 17th, followed by Scheduled Release on Amazon and Limited Premiere tickets will be available as NFTs on Abris.io NFT Store Front with Meet and Greet with the Cast.

Indian American Filmmaker Mukesh Modi will launch the premiere of a three-time award-winning dramatic family film "The Elevator" starring Oscar Nominee Eric Roberts via Amazon on November 18th and limited tickets for Premiere show including Meet and Greet with the cast are sold as NFTs on the Abris.io NFT Store Front.

First ever for a Hollywood Premier tickets sold as NFTs on Abris.io Storefront.

From its star-studded cast to the award-winning storyline and rollercoaster ride of drama and suspense, “The Elevator” has been at the forefront of global headline news and now set to release via Amazon on November 18th.

Starring Eric Roberts and Eugenia Kuzmina, “The Elevator” takes audiences on an emotional journey when a seemingly exciting birthday weekend quickly evolves into one family’s biggest fear when their dad goes missing after stopping by the office that morning.

“This is just the start of our journey with Hollywood productions. We look forward to creating history by collaborating with the entertainment industry and welcoming them on Abris.io NFT storefront to Mint, Sell, Buy and Discover Green NFTs”, said Priya Samant, CEO, Abris.io

“Life is like The Elevator, it's always Up and Down, Life is about family. I am excited about the release of my first Hollywood film and the launch of Premiere tickets with meet and greet stars as NFTs on Abris.io”, said Mukesh Modi, Producer & Filmmaker The Elevator.

Directors & All-Star Cast

Story & Produced by Mukesh Modi

Directed by Mukesh Modi & Jack Cook

Eric Roberts (Runaway Train, The Dark Knight, The Expendables)

Eugenia Kuzmina (Bad Moms, The Gentleman, Spy City)

Matt Rife (Wild ‘N Out, Gamer’s Guide, The Private Eye)

Avery Ilardi (A Wilderness of Error, The Kindergarten Teacher, Perspective)

Avery Morris (The Haven Project)

About Abris

Abris.io is a company focused solely on NFT Store Front & NFTs-as-a-Service (NFTaaS) on Algorand Blockchain Network. Abris enables innovative creators around the world to showcase their creativity as NFTs and empower them to market their assets with no boundaries.

Abris.io provides NFT Store Front to help artists, celebrities, charities, galleries, photographers, enterprises and any Creator to mint/auction their NFTs on their custom named storefront as well, enabling unique event tickets.

Abris.io creates a sustainable NFT marketplace by using Algorand, the greenest Blockchain. Algorand is building the technology to power the Future of Finance (FutureFi), the convergence of traditional and decentralized models into a unified system that is inclusive, frictionless, and secure.

