Peptide Therapeutics Market to Surpass $ 57,166.5 Million, Booming at a 10.5% CAGR by 2027 Exclusive Report by CMI

The global peptide therapeutics market is estimated to account for US$ 23,319.3 Mn in terms of value and is expected to reach US$ 57,166.5 Mn by the end of 2027.

Various peptide therapeutics are utilized as replacement therapies for supplementing peptide hormones when the endogenous levels are absent or inadequate. Adrenocorticotrophic or Insulin hormone (ACTH) are isolated peptides through natural sources, whereas vasopressin and oxytocin are the synthetic peptides.

Increasing adoption of peptide therapeutics is expected to drive the global peptide therapeutics market growth over the forecast period. Peptides therapeutics typically are associated with low production complexity in comparison with biopharmaceuticals based on protein. It in turn leads to in production costs, increasing the peptides therapeutics adoption as compared with biopharmaceuticals and small molecules.

Developments in multifunctional conjugates and peptides is expected to provide opportunities of lucrative growth for market players. For instance, researchers at University of Milan, in February 2019, reported that bioactive food-derived polypeptide lunasin offered hypocholesterolemic, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant, properties and could be effective to prevent cardiovascular diseases.

Therapeutic peptides possess membrane permeability, which is low and are oxidation and hydrolysis prone, which is expected to restrain the global peptide therapeutics market growth over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

The branded sub-segment within the segment of product type in global peptide therapeutics market, in 2018 accounted for US$ 12,415.2 Mn and is expected to generate US$ 27,349.8 Mn till 2027 at 9.1% CAGR over the forecast period.

Branded medications within the market have large-scale patent protections, preferred from the physicians within developed and emerging economies. Furthermore, branded medications are expensive in comparison with generic peptide therapeutics.

The cancer sub-segment in segment of applications accounted for the highest share in the global peptide therapeutics market in 2018, valuing for 34.3% share, preceding metabolic disorders along with disorders of central nervous system, respectively.

Increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to provide opportunities for lucrative growth for the market players. For instance, in 2016, as per the National Cancer Institute, new cases of cancer annually is expected to surge to 23.6 Mn till 2030, globally.

Parenteral sub-segment in the segment of route of administration accounted for the highest share in the global peptide therapeutics market, in 2014, valuing for 70.4% share, preceding transdermal route mucosal routes, respectively.

Vast parenteral peptide therapeutics are being launched within the market. The drugs are potent since they are directly administered into blood stream through bypass of gastrointestinal tract.

The global peptide therapeutics market is witnessing rising peptide therapeutics adoption to treat cancer. For instance, IBicycle Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology firm developing therapeutics based upon its proprietary technology of bicyclic peptide, in January 2020, collaborated with the Cancer Research UK for R&D funding of BT7401, the multivalent Bicycle CD137 agonist to treat cancer.

Major market players are focusing for collaborations with universities for new peptide therapeutics’ R&D. For instance, Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology firm focusing on R&D for peptide therapeutics, in 2018, collaborated with University of Bath for discovering novel therapeutic agents.

Regulations

Europe

• The medicines regulatory authorities of the Member States, or 'national competent authorities', are responsible for the authorization of medicines available in the EU that do not pass though the centralized procedure.

• For clinical trials, European Medicines Agency maintains only EUDRACT and EUDRAVigilance database. The National agency of each country is responsible for conducting the trial.

• CHMP or Committee for Medicinal Products for Human use assess the product for marketing approval in EU

• In EU, biologic is wide umbrella term that includes peptides

• Non-clinical studies are carried out according to ICH-S6 guidelines

• There is a centralized MAA procedure; however, biologics are also approved at member state level

Key players functioning in the global peptide therapeutics market are, AstraZeneca plc, CordenPharma International, Bachem Holding AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Ipsen S.A, Novo Nordisk A/S, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and PolyPeptide Group.

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market: Key Developments

January 2020: A private biotechnology firm- Cybrexa Therapeutics, focused on developing next-generation cancer therapies that are tumor-targeted, declared CBX-12 (alphalex exatecan) as the latest program of lead development. The technology platform Cybrexa alphalex consists of the linker, pHLIP peptide, along with anti-cancer small molecule agent.

January 2020: Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. declared the research milestone achievement under its global collaboration agreement of research and license with Janssen Biotech, Inc., to co-develop and commercialize PTG-200, a gut-restricted, oral, IL-23 receptor antagonist along with second generation peptide to treat inflammatory bowel diseases.

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market: Taxonomy

• Based on Product Type

o Generic

o Branded

• Based on Application

o Cardiovascular

o Cancer

o Central Nervous Systems

o Infection

o Metabolic Disorders

o Hematological Disorders

o Endocrinology

o Dermatology

o Gastrointestinal Disorders

o Respiratory Disorders

o Other Applications

• Based on Route of Administration

o Mucosal Route

o Parenteral Route

o Transdermal Route

o Oral Route

• Based on Region

o North America

o Europe

o Latin America

o Asia Pacific

o Africa

o Middle East

