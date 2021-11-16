Hoya Capital Declares Monthly Distributions For RIET & HOMZ
Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSE:RIET)NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hoya Capital Real Estate – an award-winning ETF issuer and research-focused investment advisor - today announced its monthly distribution rate for its suite of exchange traded funds. The following dates apply to today's distribution declarations:
- Ex-Date: November 16, 2021
- Record Date: November 17, 2021
- Payable Date: November 18, 2021
Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (Ticker: RIET) declared a monthly distribution of $0.0835 per share.
REIT seeks to track, before fees expenses, the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index, a rules-based index designed to provide diversified exposure to 100 of the highest dividend yielding real estate securities in the United States which collectively provide income potential.
As of November 15, 2021, the Distribution Yield was 6.34%. As of October 31, 2021, the 30-Day SEC Yield was 6.36% and the Unsubsidized Yield was 6.11%. Click here for Standardized Performance and Yield information: www.TheIncomeETF.com/RIET
Hoya Capital Housing ETF (Ticker: HOMZ) declared a monthly distribution of $0.03598 per share.
HOMZ seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index, a rules-based index designed to provide diversified exposure across the entire United States residential housing industry, seeking to invest in many of the fastest-growing real estate companies.
As of October 31, 2021, the 30-Day SEC Yield was 1.53%. Click here for Standardized Performance and Yield information: www.TheHousingETF.com/HOMZ
About Hoya Capital Real Estate
Hoya Capital Real Estate ("Hoya Capital") is a research-focused Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Rowayton, Connecticut. Founded with a mission to make real estate more accessible to all investors, Hoya Capital specializes in managing institutional and individual portfolios of publicly traded real estate securities, focused on delivering sustainable income, diversification, and attractive total returns. For more information, visit www.HoyaCapital.com.
Performance data quoted represents past performance; past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance of the fund may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance data current to the most recent month end may be obtained by calling 833-HOYA-CAP.
The Funds investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company. The prospectus for HOMZ can be obtained by clicking here and the prospectus for RIET can be obtained by clicking here. A hard copy of the prospectus can be obtained by calling 1-833-HOYA-CAP. Please read it carefully before investing.
ETF shares may be bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Although it is expected that the market price of Shares will approximate the Fund's NAV, there may be times when the market price of Shares is more than the NAV intra-day (premium) or less than the NAV intra-day (discount) due to supply and demand of Shares or during periods of market volatility.
RIET Net Expense Ratio: 0.25%. Gross Expense Ratio: 0.50%. The Adviser has contractually agreed to waive 0.25% of its management fee until at least 9/30/2022, after which it will be 0.50%. Performance and yields would have been lower without fee waivers in effect.
HOMZ: Expense Ratio: 0.30%.
NAV: (Net Asset Value) The dollar value of a single share, based on the value of the underlying assets of the fund minus its liabilities, divided by the number of shares outstanding. Calculated at the end of each business day.
Distributions are not guaranteed. Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.
Distribution Yield: The annual yield an investor would receive if the most recent declared fund distribution remained the same going forward. The yield represents a single distribution from the fund and does not represent total return of the fund. The distribution yield is calculated by annualizing the most recent declared distributions and dividing by the most recent fund NAV.
30-Day SEC Yield: A standard yield calculation developed by the Securities and Exchange Commission that allows for comparisons between funds. The yield figure reflects the dividends and interest earned during the period after the deduction of the fund's expenses. It is also referred to as the "standardized yield." The 30-Day unsubsidized SEC Yield does not reflect any fee waivers/reimbursements/limits in effect. It is calculated as of the most recent month end.
ETF Express Award Methodology: Awards are based on a “peer review system” whereby ETF Express readers select a “best in class” in a series of categories via an online survey. There were 1,202 votes cast in total. ETF Express worked with Algo-Chain to pre-select ETF Providers in each category based on investment performance during the 12-month period of May 2018-May 2019 leading up to the award selection. Subjective categories did not have pre-selected categories. In each category, the firms with the most votes at the end of the voting period were subject to a final review by ETF Express’s Senior Editorial team. Hoya Capital was awarded the “Most Successful & Innovative ETF Launch of 2019’ on October 24, 2019.
Hoya Capital Real Estate serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors.
Alex Pettee
Hoya Capital Real Estate
+1 914-602-6004
