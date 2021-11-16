Transplant Diagnostics Market to Surpass $1,127.6 Million, by 2025 Exclusive Report by CMI

The growth of the global transplant diagnostics market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases leading to multiple organ failure.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Transplant Diagnostics Market, By Product Type (Software, Instrument, and Kits & Reagents), By Technology (Non-Molecular Assay and Molecular Assay (Sequencing-based and PCR-based)), By Application (Blood Profiling, Serum-Cross Matching, Tissue Typing, and Infectious Disease Testing), By Organ Type (Pancreas, Kidney, Lungs, Heart, and Liver), By End User (Commercial Service Providers, Transplant Centers, Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories), and By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) had a market valuation of US$ 544.2 million in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4 percent during the forecast period (2017–2025).

The growth of the global transplant diagnostics market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases leading to multiple organ failure. With the help of transplant diagnosis, it is possible to predict organ rejection events, initiatives of government organizations to promote organ donation, and leading participants to increase research and development to strengthen transplant diagnostic technology. The manufacturers of are focused on launching innovative transplant diagnostic solutions that meet customer needs.

Immucor, Inc. launched the MIA FORA NGS Flex HLA typing test in 2017, which can cover up to 11 HLA genes. Additionally, Immucor, Inc. launched kSORT (a molecular gene expression test) for kidney transplant patients in 2016. Qiagen launched the GeneReader NGS system in 2015 to provide NGS solutions to help laboratories obtain accurate results. CareDx, Inc. launched Olerup QTYPE in 2016, which is an easy-to-use fast HLA typing alternative. GenDx signed a global distributor agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific in 2017. According to the agreement, the former obtained the right to provide the latter's Ion Torrent next-generation sequencing system.

Browse 48 Market Data Tables and 37 Figures spread through 187 Pages and in-depth TOC on Transplant Diagnostics Market by Product Type (Software, Instrument, and Kits & Reagents), By Technology (Non-Molecular Assay and Molecular Assay (Sequencing-based and PCR-based)), By Application (Blood Profiling, Serum-Cross Matching, Tissue Typing, and Infectious Disease Testing), By Organ Type (Pancreas, Kidney, Lungs, Heart, and Liver), By End User (Commercial Service Providers, Transplant Centers, Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories), and By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) - Global Forecast to 2025

Leading brands are paying increasing attention to R&D activities for transplant diagnostic products through M&A activities. Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Linkage Bio in 2017, which became part of One Lambda, a former transplant diagnostics business. Xenotransplantation helps reduce the gap between supply and demand for transplanted organs. Several manufacturers are investigating innovative transplantation options, such as pig-human transplantation and stem cell transplantation. TAI Diagnostics, Inc. provides highly sensitive and non-invasive diagnostic tests to monitor transplanted organs, established a partnership with United Therapeutics, and raised a large amount of research and development funding in January 2018. Transplant Genomics, Inc. cooperated with Mayo Clinic Center for Developing Diagnostic Tests for Organ Transplant Patients; in an immunosuppressive clinical trial with Astellas Pharmaceuticals; and in 2016, a discovery and development collaboration with Quark Pharmaceuticals. Natera, Inc. and the UCSF (University of California, San Francisco) launched a research collaboration in 2016 to study DNA markers of kidney transplant rejection.

Key Takeaways

As major players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and Qiagen increase supply of transplant diagnostics products, the global transplant diagnostics market is expected to grow at a 4% CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2025).

Competition in the market leads to increased participation. Consumers are paying increasing attention to continuous product development to increase their market share. This is expected to contribute to the growth of the global transplant diagnostics market during the forecast period.

The improved effectiveness of transplant diagnostic tests, such as identifying stronger biomarkers to provide viable results in organ transplantation, is expected to promote the growth of the global transplant diagnostic market in the prognosis.

Key companies contributing in the global transplant diagnostics market include Qiagen N.V., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GenDx, CareDx, Inc., bioMérieux S.A., Becton Dickinson and Company, and Immucor, Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

